Tongyu Communication at MWC Barcelona 2024: Showcasing Latest Innovations That Drive Success in the Global Markets

ZHONGSHAN, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongyu Communication Inc. (XSHE: 002792), a leading provider of mobile communication solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at MWC Barcelona, one the largest mobile communication events in the world. Alongside its cutting-edge technologies, the company will spotlight its Latest Taurus Platform, Active Smartening Solutions, 4G+5G Integrated Solutions, Special Scenario Solutions, and Miniaturization Solutions, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and global market expansion.

Visitors to Tongyu Communication's booth (Hall 1, Stand 1C30) will have the opportunity to explore its impressive lineup of products and solutions. The company's focus areas include highly integrated systems, space-air-ground integrated network, green and energy-efficient networks, smart home networking, customized solutions for special applications, and intelligent 5G networks.

"We are thrilled to participate in MWC Barcelona 2024 and showcase our latest antenna platforms, FDD massive MIMO antennas, AFU MIMO antennas and more. Tongyu Communication remains dedicated to providing advanced solutions that empower communication and connectivity worldwide," said Winnie Wu, President of Tongyu Communication.

Among the featured products to be displayed are 2L4H Multi-band Antenna and 2L2H+TDD Beam Forming Antenna, which utilize Tongyu's new Taurus technology platform, boosting energy and operating efficiency to new levels in mobile networks. Hybrid Active and Passive (A+P) Antenna integrated solution for 4G and 5G networks without the need for additional installations on sites. Additionally, Tongyu Communication will showcase AFU MIMO Antennas, Transparent Antennas for outdoor, indoor, and vehicle windows, enabling efficient wireless connectivity, along with 5G CPE, an advanced indoor multi-service product solution offering integrated data and high-speed Wi-Fi 6 access for homes, businesses, and enterprises.

With Tongyu Communication's strong vertically integrated production and global supply capabilities, its base station antennas have been widely deployed worldwide, with over 7,000,000 units currently in use. Recognized as a certified global supplier by leading equipment vendors and network operators, it continues to uphold its reputation for excellence and reliability in the industry.

About Tongyu Communication

Tongyu Communication Inc. was founded in 1996, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, sales, and service of mobile communication antennas, radio frequency devices, and optical modules. With production bases in China, subsidiaries and branches in Europe and several locations around the globe Tongyu Communication has established a robust global presence. The company is committed to providing advanced solutions and driving technological advancements in the mobile communication industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.tongyucom.com

