TraceLink Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network Vendor Assessment

BOSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc. has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023). We believe this recognition underscores TraceLink's transformative role in orchestrating end-to-end partner, product, process, intelligence flows, connecting a vast network of over 291,000 stakeholders across healthcare and life sciences through its innovative B2N Integrate-Once™ network.

The IDC MarketScape report evaluates vendors in the multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network (MESCCN) landscape and highlights the increasing importance of MESCCNs in today's dynamic supply chain ecosystem, advocating for networks that can seamlessly integrate with myriad supply chain applications, ensuring scalability, and accommodate a diverse and extensive user base. As outlined in the IDC MarketScape, multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks are essential for the current and future landscape of supply chains, benefiting manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers alike.

The report outlines TraceLink's strengths including:

Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone: TraceLink customers can exchange business information with all partners through a single integration without maintaining separate integrations for each customer and partner. TraceLink customers can also provide and receive business information in their preferred format.

Scalability: TraceLink supports all transaction types and maps via an ever-expanding catalog of transforms/maps and a user interface, which enables partners that do not have the technical maturity required for digital integration to exchange data, regardless of the format the customer receives.

Continuous Integration: TraceLink works continuously with our customers' supply chain partners to maintain partner integrations to the network. As partners change their required formats or new partners and products are added, TraceLink's Network Success Team maintains all partner integrations, so the customer does not need to assign resources to ensure partners can receive the business information being exchanged.

Ensure Supply: More complete digital integration of all supply chain partners greatly improves the flow of demand and supply information through the supply chain. TraceLink's integration and onboarding capabilities make it feasible to build networks with all partners at no cost to the customer.

"It is rewarding to have our innovative work for the benefits of patients within healthcare and life sciences acknowledged by IDC MarketScape," said Shabbir Dahod, President & CEO, TraceLink. "We believe this recognition validates our commitment to sparking change within our industry and our efforts to empower businesses with comprehensive, integrated supply chain solutions. We look forward to continuing to deliver value and visibility to our clients worldwide."

We believe TraceLink's position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape underscores its significant contributions to the digital transformation of multi-enterprise supply chain digitalization. By facilitating real-time information exchange and improving collaboration among supply chain partners, TraceLink is not only reshaping how businesses interact but also pioneering a future where supply chains are more resilient, transparent, and efficient.

For more information about TraceLink and its solutions, please visit www.tracelink.com .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

About TraceLink Inc.:

TraceLink Inc. is the leading digital network platform company, enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of pharmaceuticals, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need, when needed, safely and securely.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004729/TraceLink_Logo.jpg