TÜV SÜD Safety Quick Charge Mark for PCD Products

Portable Computing Devices (PCD) are now everywhere. People are relying more and more on their smartphones, and thus rapid charging technologies are becoming a basic function in smartphones. People ask for convenience brought by rapid charge technologies and are also concerned more on the safety of rapid charging. Therefore, as a leading international testing company, TÜV SÜD is eager to offer worldwide testing services for various kinds of Portable Computing Devices.

TÜV SÜD has developed and released a Safety Quick Charge Certification Mark on the charging system for Portable Computing Devices with rapid charging capability, implemented by using higher voltage and current, than basic USB specification, supplied by dedicated external power adaptor to charge a battery by various power transfer protocols, including smartphones, tablet computer, laptop computer, portable multimedia player and some specified-purpose PDA device.

The products intended to be certified have to be tested in different scenarios of quick charging system assembled with specific portable computing devices, cable and USB power supply source, and evaluating on proper functioning of quick charging. This would help achieve sufficient electrical and mechanical durability, and robust electrical and thermal protections for battery charging. In addition, according to the customer requirements, TÜV SÜD is also delighted to offer some other bespoke services tailor-made for additional quality assurance on battery charging system. From providing battery lifecycle tests and battery abuse tests, to performance testing under various climatic conditions, we strive to help our customers improve processes as well as products.

The new quick charging technology brings consumers convenience and efficiency but the charging safety is often underestimated. TÜV SÜD will continue to offer further testing solutions for PCD products with rapid charge technology, such as testing the battery life and performance, performance testing under various climatic conditions and safety evaluation on wireless transfer technologies.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 24,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable.

