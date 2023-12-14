TÜV SÜD inaugurates Laboratory & Training Centre 'Bengaluru Campus' in India

Expansion of presence in India with Electrical Safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), and Medical Device Biocompatibility, Toxicity and Microbiology testing and certification services

with Electrical Safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), and Medical Device Biocompatibility, Toxicity and Microbiology testing and certification services Invests Euro 15 million in this state-of-the-art facility

in this state-of-the-art facility Supports the Make-in- India initiative by further strengthening of partnership with stakeholders in their journey of innovation and commercialisation with quality, safety, and sustainability at the heart of product design, development, and production

initiative by further strengthening of partnership with stakeholders in their journey of innovation and commercialisation with quality, safety, and sustainability at the heart of product design, development, and production Enabler of faster access to domestic and international market

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV SÜD, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of the TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility 'TÜV SÜD Bengaluru Campus' for testing and certifying electrical and electronic products and medical devices to national and international standards in Bengaluru, India.

(From R to L) - Klaus Langner, Ishan Palit, Johannes Bussmann, Friedrich Birgelen, Matthias J. Rapp, Niranjan Nadkarni, Holger Lindner, Simon Lemin at the inauguration of TÜV SÜD Bengaluru Campus

'TÜV SÜD Bengaluru Campus' was inaugurated at the hands of, Guest of Honour Mr. Friedrich Birgelen, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate General, Bengaluru, Dr. Johannes Bussmann, TÜV SÜD CEO & Chairman of the Board of Management and the TÜV SÜD Global leadership team. The event was attended by over 100 key stakeholders from India's Electrical & Electronics, MedTech and other allied industries.

The 'TÜV SÜD Bengaluru Campus' spans across 3 acres and comprises 70,000 sq. feet in Phase 1. It is designed by and utilises latest technology and building materials to be energy efficient, sustainable and has incorporated workspace design to enhance employee collaboration and wellbeing.

This new integrated office, training centre and laboratory with an investment of EUR 15 million is in KIADB Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park, Devanahalli, Bengaluru and is TÜV SÜD's second lab facility in Bengaluru. The first one being the Food Analytical, Chemical & Microbiology laboratory in Peenya Industrial Estate.

Commenting at the inauguration, Dr. Johannes Bussmann, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Management at TÜV SÜD said, "Our commitment towards India started 29 years ago, when our current COO, Ishan Palit, relocated to Mumbai to start our operations. Since then, we have continuously invested in the best-in-class infrastructure, technologies, and local talent development. The investment in the 'TÜV SÜD Bengaluru Campus' reaffirms our commitment to this market and to our global customers, who will continue to have access to our global lab network, positioning us as their trusted partner of choice around the world."

Adding further, Mr. Ishan Palit, COO & Member of the Board of Management at TÜV SÜD said, "India is one the fastest growing economies, a market with a large, empowered middle-class population driving domestic consumption as well as a preferred outsourcing destination. This state-of-the-art facility and our future investments will further strengthen our role as a key enabler to assist manufacturers to serve the world and the country with products embedded with quality, safety, security and sustainability."

'TÜV SÜD Bengaluru Campus' will provide testing facility for luminaries, home appliances, IT equipment, telecommunications equipment, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, machinery equipment, active medical devices, in vitro diagnostic devices, non-active medical devices and other electric components. The EMI/EMC and RF testing facilities are equipped to test products in the frequency range of up to 40Ghz, and equipped to accommodate larger products, with its 10m Semi-Anechoic chamber, designed with a 6 metre turn-table and payload provision of 6000 kg. The facility supports the proliferation of IoT through EMC, wireless and electric safety labs as well as the rapid development of the medical device industry with its capabilities in biocompatibility and toxicology.

TÜV SÜD in India has been meeting the needs of testing, certification, auditing, inspection, and training requirements of domestic and international markets for several years through its existing network of over 39 offices and testing facilities at Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Tiruppur and Visakhapatnam.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301099/TUV_SUD_Bengaluru_Campus.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302048/TUV_SUD_New_Logo.jpg