Unisys Innovation Program Announces the Winners of its 15th Annual Competition

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is excited to announce the winners of the 15th edition of the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), a competition for engineering students in India now in its 15th year. The program fosters collaboration between young engineers and industry leaders, encouraging the development of cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

This year's program received more than 800 project submissions across ten themes from 11,000 registrants – the highest number of entries since the program's inception in 2009.

Winners of the 15th Annual Unisys Innovation Program:

First place: Ramaiah Institute of Technology for their project, Novel Centralized Methodology for Explainable Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) and Enhancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ubiquity, which enhances transparency in medical diagnostics and self-driving cars using Internet of Things, AI, CNN and Large Language Models (LLMs).

Second place: Ramaiah Institute of Technology for their project, Enhanced Solution for Garbage Collection and Segregation with Novel Litter Surveillance System using Computer Vision and IoT Techniques, a waste management system that incorporates vermicomposting, automatic lid-opening sensors, and features an app to encourage community participation and promote environmental sustainability by leveraging advanced technology.

Third place: Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College for their project, Unlocking the Power of LLMs: Advanced Techniques for Cutting-Edge Video Analysis, which analyzes video content, detects objects, provides notifications, improves security, and addresses surveillance challenges by leveraging AI, ML technologies, and LLMs.

"Each year, the Unisys Innovation Program brings together the next generation of innovators and gives them an opportunity to showcase their boundless imagination and rising talents," said Chris Arrasmith, senior vice president, Enterprise Computing Solutions at Unisys and executive sponsor of UIP. "It's inspiring to see firsthand the passion these students bring to the competition. This program acts as a catalyst, nurturing India's top talent pool and connecting companies with the next generation of promising individuals."

The winners were selected by a panel of judges based on feasibility, viability, impact, originality, technical approach and soft skills. The finalists presented their projects at the program's closing ceremony for the final round of judging.

"The Unisys Innovation Program is a powerful platform meant to propel new talent forward. We seek to empower engineering students with the necessary skills and foresight to thrive in the modern technology landscape. The surge in registrations this year is a testament to the program's established legacy," said Sumed Marwaha, managing director for Unisys in India.

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009, the Unisys Innovation Program enables engineering students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems through a nine-month-long competition. The contest is open to all engineering students in computer science, information technology and other related streams. It brings together stakeholders from across the tech innovation fields to provide rich experiential learning to students. Since its first edition, more than 90,000 students have registered for the contest.

The program has several facets that appeal to different factions of the tech community. These programs allow students to collaborate with peers, faculty and Unisys mentors who provide guidance and expertise in the run-up to the competition.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

