Unisys Opens Registration for Its 16th Annual Unisys Innovation Program

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has opened registration for its sixteenth annual Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), the company's flagship technical project competition for engineering students in India. The ten-month program provides aspiring innovators the opportunity to learn hands-on from Unisys mentors, subject matter experts, and other leaders before entering the workforce. Program participants will work collaboratively to think outside the box and develop cutting-edge solutions that have the potential to significantly impact organizations across industries.

This year, UIP will focus on eight themes addressing business and technical challenges that students can select from to develop solutions. Once a theme has been chosen, participants can apply their creativity, strategic problem-solving skills, technical expertise and teamwork as they navigate various stages of the program.

The themes explore a variety of subjects, including:

Connected World : Transform industries with IoT and Edge computing, enabling real-time processing and decision-making at the source.

: Transform industries with IoT and Edge computing, enabling real-time processing and decision-making at the source. Immersive Experiences : Reshape digital interaction with AR and VR, creating engaging virtual environments for various sectors.

: Reshape digital interaction with AR and VR, creating engaging virtual environments for various sectors. Innovation Beyond Boundaries: Develop solutions leveraging interconnected systems and collective intelligence to address global challenges, fostering innovation in sustainable cities, healthcare, education, and environmental conservation.

Develop solutions leveraging interconnected systems and collective intelligence to address global challenges, fostering innovation in sustainable cities, healthcare, education, and environmental conservation. Practical AI : Explore innovative applications of Generative AI to boost productivity and solve real-world problems.

: Explore innovative applications of Generative AI to boost productivity and solve real-world problems. Quantum Moves Mainstream : Advance quantum computing towards mainstream applications in cryptography, material science, and optimization.

: Advance quantum computing towards mainstream applications in cryptography, material science, and optimization. Supercharged Developer : Highlight software engineers achieving exceptional productivity and efficiency through AI-powered code assistance, automated testing, performance optimization, and enhanced security.

: Highlight software engineers achieving exceptional productivity and efficiency through AI-powered code assistance, automated testing, performance optimization, and enhanced security. Sustainability Equilibrium : Protect the planet through technology and data-driven environmental sustainability solutions.

: Protect the planet through technology and data-driven environmental sustainability solutions. Zero Trust Security: Redefine cybersecurity with the Zero Trust model, ensuring secure access and minimizing data breach risks.

Teams may choose among these themes and technologies when creating their project demos.

"We have seen first-hand how the Unisys Innovation Program empowers the next generation of innovators," said Sumed Marwaha, managing director of Unisys in India. "With a long history of 15 cycles, this unique experience ignites creative thinking and molds young talent into visionary leaders. By participating in this competition, students will be at the forefront of reshaping India's technological future."

Registration is open until January 31, 2025. To learn more about the Unisys Innovation Program and submission process, click here.

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009, the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP) enables engineering students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems through a months-long competition. The contest is open to all engineering students in computer science, information technology and other related streams. It brings together stakeholders from across the tech innovation fields to provide students with rich experiential learning.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

