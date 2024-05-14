VCTI's AIM Unlocks Undiscovered Sales Opportunities Within Broadband Providers' Existing Service Areas

New Service Uncovers Significant Revenue Opportunities for Service Providers

SOMERSET, N.J, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced Address Integrity Mapping (AIM), a new AI service that helps broadband service providers correct omissions in their systems, identifying untapped serviceable homes previously missed. Using AIM with one service provider, VCTI identified a 3.5 percent increase in households within immediate reach of the existing network, translating into an increased market potential of $68 million annually. In some cases, AIM has increased the number of serviceable addresses across a providers' network by six percent or more.

"Imagine leaving more than five percent of your potential revenue on the table. The idea sounds ridiculous, but service providers routinely do this – only because they are working with incomplete data," said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. "Whether they are relying on the FCC Broadband Fabric, which can include false positives as well as miss homes, or their own systems which might include duplicates or omit homes that are easily reached, almost every service provider can benefit from better data on serviceable addresses within their footprint."

AIM can be applied to an existing service area to identify locations within the node boundary that have not been captured in the system of record and/or BDC filings, identifying additional homes that can be served for little to no capital. It can also assure greater integrity for revenue or grant eligible targets by identifying "false positives" in the FCC Broadband Serviceable Data Fabric, such as garages or gazebos mislabeled as serviceable locations. This greater depth of insight and location accuracy ensures that better investment decisions can be made, capital spending is optimized, and FCC reporting is more accurate.

"With AIM, we leverage AI and our expertise in network operations to identify immediately available sales opportunities requiring little to no capital investment. In addition, we are able to provide a higher level of reliability on which to build and respond to grant programs," continues Singh. "AIM fits directly in VCTI's mission to enable service providers to drive greater efficiency and thus a higher return from their capital budget."

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in broadband and network technology. The Company offers software solutions and managed services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. VCTI also provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

