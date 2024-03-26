VCTI Announces Appointment of Pragash Pillai to Board of Directors

Industry Pioneer Brings Operational Excellence and Experience Expanding and Enhancing Broadband Networks

SOMERSET, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced the appointment of visionary executive Pragash Pillai to the company's Board of Directors. Pillai is a member of the Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2023 and most recently served as CTIO at Altice USA. Before Altice, he was Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering at Cablevision Systems. He joined Cablevision after the successful sale of Bresnan Communications to Cablevision for $1.36B. He brings extensive experience in the broadband sector, with a deep understanding of market forces and the need to plan strategically to capture opportunity. VCTI will benefit from his extensive experience operationalizing and improving efficiencies around the deployment of new technologies across large, dispersed networks.

"Pragash has a proven track record of driving dramatic results across large enterprise teams, and his experience in both telecom and cable will be critical for us as we support service providers and their construction partners to build more accurate expansion plans," said VCTI CEO Raj Singh. "This is a time of great change and opportunity for VCTI, as BEAD funding drives a quick grab for market share. We are thrilled to have Pragash as part of our team as we deliver new solutions and approaches to the market."

Pillai has successfully improved operations and expanded market opportunity at various Telecommunication companies across a number of different roles. Most recently as the CTIO of Altice USA, he led the strategy and execution of the FTTH program completing 1M homes passed per year FTTH expansion rate, in addition he also led the operation integration of Suddenlink and Cablevision after the acquisition by Altice. During his tenure at Cablevision and Bresnan he led management roles in engineering and operations.

"I have been particularly impressed with VCTI's agility as a company and ability to quickly stand up solutions to real-world problems as they develop in the market," said Pillai. "The company's unique capabilities allow service providers and communities to optimize their broadband investments with an approach that is superior to anything else I have seen in the market. I am looking forward to leveraging my expertise and network to help VCTI expand its impact and vision. The possibilities for the company are huge and I look forward to being a part of the team."

VCTI is a world-class leader in broadband and network technology. The Company offers software solutions and managed services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. VCTI also provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at www.vcti.io

