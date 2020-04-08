Ventilators Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5.20 Billion By 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A ventilator is a medical device that is used in treating respiratory failure in patients. The ventilator allows patients to breathe naturally, by mimicking the respiratory rate of the person to deliver oxygen-containing gasses into the lungs, and periodically exchange gas for helping the patient boost the hypoxia and carbon dioxide retention level.

The widespread impact of COVID-19 has made the WHO declare it as a pandemic. The global effects of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are now starting to be felt by all countries and will have a significant impact on the ventilator market size.

Inquire For Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-2H264/Global_Ventilators_Market_Research_Report

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VENTILATORS MARKET SIZE

Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms of respiratory tract infection such as dyspnea, of which the proportion of serious and critical patients is around 13%. Patients with dyspnea need to be given prompt ventilator care to reduce the progression of disease into much severe state, especially since there are no appropriate drugs to cure the disease. This impact of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to increase the ventilator market size.

The major factor supporting the growth of the invasive ventilation segment is its broad applications in respiratory diseases, neurological illnesses, and sleeping disorders.

The rapid growth of the global geriatric population, increased prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and the cost-effective design of homecare equipment and facilities contribute directly to a growing demand for respiratory therapy equipment, including ventilators.

Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with growing awareness of available chronic respiratory disease therapies has resulted in the rapid adoption of mechanical ventilators boosting the ventilators market growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2H264/global-ventilators-market-research

REGION WISE VENTILATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Since the current ventilator reserve of all COVID-19 affected countries is insufficient to meet the demands, countries have taken drastic steps to fill up the existing gap.

In North America , the U.S. has introduced the National Newspaper and Defense Development Act, authorizing the manufacture of ventilators by Chrysler, general motors, Toyota, and other automobile firms. Based on the likely scenario, the ventilator market is projected to rise by 150.1 percent in 2020, with a revenue of US$ 11.70 billion . The revenue value has jumped from US$ 4.68 billion in 2019. Furthermore, by 2026, the ventilators market size is expected to hit US$ 5.20 billion , with a CAGR of -12.64 percent from 2020 to 2026.

, the U.S. has introduced the National Newspaper and Defense Development Act, authorizing the manufacture of ventilators by Chrysler, general motors, Toyota, and other automobile firms. Based on the likely scenario, the ventilator market is projected to rise by 150.1 percent in 2020, with a revenue of . The revenue value has jumped from in 2019. Furthermore, by 2026, the ventilators market size is expected to hit , with a CAGR of -12.64 percent from 2020 to 2026. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand Ventilator in China is estimated at 202.8 K units in 2020, compared to 14.7 K units in 2019. In 2020, production is projected to increase by 1279.6 percent. The demand for Ventilators will decrease based on the contamination of COVID-19, and the excess mask manufacturing capacity will be faced with greater adjustment. Additionally, the overall ventilator production is expected to fall back in 2021, bringing the ventilators to demand in China at 48.8 K units, with a CAGR of -21.13 percent from 2020 to 2026.

region, the demand Ventilator in is estimated at units in 2020, compared to units in 2019. In 2020, production is projected to increase by 1279.6 percent. The demand for Ventilators will decrease based on the contamination of COVID-19, and the excess mask manufacturing capacity will be faced with greater adjustment. Additionally, the overall ventilator production is expected to fall back in 2021, bringing the ventilators to demand in at units, with a CAGR of -21.13 percent from 2020 to 2026. Due to the serious shortage of ventilators in Europe , the European Commission disclosed on March 25th that the supply chain of ventilators throughout Europe could only meet 10% of the demand. Italy and Spain have opted not to provide ventilators for patients over the age of 60 and elderly patients over the age of 65, respectively. The total demand gap can hit around 1281 K units, and the current domestic production capacity or import to be resolved is urgently needed. The U.S., Italy , and Spain have especially acute gaps in demand among all the countries. This surge in demand is expected to increase the European market share.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-2H264/Global_Ventilators_Market_Research_Report

Ventilators Market Segment by Type

Positive Pressure Mechanical Ventilators

Negative Pressure Mechanical Ventilators

Ventilators Market Segment by Application

Infancy

Anesthesia Management

Emergency Treatment

Others

The Key players in the market include

Medtronic

BD

Philips Healthcare

Hamilton Medical

Smiths Medical

Carl Reiner

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Mindray Medical International

ResMed

Teleflex

DEMCON

Maquet etc.

Others

Key regions covered in the report are

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Others

