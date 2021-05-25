ViewMind Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its One-of-a-Kind Digital Biomarker Technology for Neurocognitive Disorders

"As ViewMind's diagnostic tool can identify individuals that can benefit from drugs for various neurocognitive conditions, the company has been able to maintain strong relations with Tier 1 pharmaceutical companies," noted Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst. "While its competitors offer more generalized solutions, ViewMind is able to assess cognitive health for specific diseases and to uniquely screen up to 20 years before symptoms allowing for timely intervention."

The ViewMind digital biomarker includes a high-end augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) eye-tracking headset, a personal computer, and a cloud-based AI application. The patient simply wears the headset to undergo a series of stimulus exercises, followed by diagnostic evaluations. ViewMind collects and uploads more than 10,000 datapoints into an AI system, which then generates reports which physicians can use to make a diagnosis. Each evaluation set assesses different cognitive characteristics and correlates the results to specific diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. Stroke is another important application for ViewMind's solution including the ability to assess a stroke patients probable conversion to specific dementias. The company is currently conducting clinical trials for brain fog associated with COVID-19.

The prevalence of neurocognitive disorders is growing at an alarming rate. Alzheimer's alone affects 50 million people Worldwide, costs an estimated $1 trillion in care cost and is expected to triple by 2050. The need for early screening cannot be overstated and ViewMind is uniquely positioned to identify at risk patients for whom healthy lifestyle changes or drugs would be most effective, before significant neurocognitive damage has occurred.

"By detecting the conditions early, the company hopes to decrease the prevalence of chronic diseases in the older population," noted Rana. "ViewMind has exceptional growth potential, with medical centers, clinics, and elderly care centers rapidly adopting its proprietary technology. The company's offering spans the diagnostic continuum, from early stage to disease progression, monitoring, response, and treatment. ViewMind delivers its services in the four main geographies of the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, thereby positioning itself for accelerated revenue growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About ViewMind

ViewMind is a Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions for the early diagnosis of cognitive diseases. ViewMind developed a one-of-a-kind reliable, non-invasive, affordable and accessible digital biomarker technology, language and culturally independent that delivers clinical results as accurate as of today's definitive tests and is viable for early screening at scale. To follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here.

