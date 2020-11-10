WAAREE becomes the first Indian PV manufacturer to get NABL Accreditation for its PV test Lab

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies Ltd, has become the first module manufacturer In India to get NABL Accreditation for its PV module test lab (PMTL). This state-of-the-art lab is located at India's Largest Module manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The Laboratory houses world class testing equipment and is capable to perform more than 30 critical IEC tests.

WAAREE's Lab is also India's first IEC-CB-CTF (Customer test facility) from Intertek, for reliability testing and certification. This NABL Accredited test laboratory, is instrumental in the design & safety qualification, accelerated testing of PV Module to maintain the quality of product for the safe operation, requisite service life, reliability, and durability of PV modules in the field. The standards covered by test facility are IEC 61215-1, 1-1, 2: Terrestrial photovoltaic (PV) modules – Design qualification and type approval, IEC 61701: Photovoltaic PV Module safety qualification, IEC TS 62801-1: Photovoltaic (PV) modules – Test methods for the detection of potential-induced degradation & IEC 61730-1, 2: Salt mist corrosion testing of photovoltaic (PV) modules.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Hitesh Doshi, CMD, WAAREE Energies Ltd., said, "The quality reliability and performance of our product have always being at the centre stage at WAAREE, and our quest for the best has led us to set up state-of-the-art fully equipped laboratory. We shall now be able to carry out major testing on Solar panels in India and grant certificates. Currently, there is an out flow of millions of dollars in foreign countries from India, for testing and certifications of modules, which will be saved in the future with Indigenous testing and certifications of solar modules. We believe that WAAREE's NABL accredited lab is first such lab by an Indian Module manufacturer and shall become one of the most important milestone for the country's march towards becoming Atmanirbhar in Solar Sector."

The In-house lab shall give more confidence to developers, third party inspectors and consultants while opting for WAAREE Solar modules as it assures more stringent quality tests and thus ensuring the bankability of Modules. WAAREE has already supplied over 3GW modules till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India & Southeast Asia. The lab was inaugurated virtually, and is now open and fully functional.

During the inauguration, Mr. Ranjit Gupta, CEO Azure Power said, "This NABL lab is one of the many firsts by WAAREE, Quality and bankability of modules is a key aspect. Fact that WAAREE has taken this step demonstrates WAAREE's commitment towards quality."



Mr. Parag Sharma, CEO, O2 Power said; "That's an excellent move, NABL accredited lab from an Indian manufacturer. Truly, it looks world class. Look forward to seeing it benefit manufacturers. What a way to contribute to the #aatmanirbharbharat efforts"

WAAREE solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries. WAAREE has maintained its position as the Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer for the last 22 quarters. WAAREE modules are trusted and financed by over 50 leading banks and NBFCs globally. WAAREE is the only Indian solar company to be recognized as "India's Greatest Brand" in solar Industry. WAAREE serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 32 years of its existence.

About WAAREE Energies

WAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.



