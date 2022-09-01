WiFi 6 Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.39% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) Market is Segmented by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028.

The global WiFi 6 Market size was valued at USD 2.66 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.39% from 2022 to 2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Wireless WiFi 6 Market are:

Hybrid work would be the new norm due to the recent pandemic outbreak. Whether employees are working in-office or remotely, video meetings have established themselves as a mainstay of the hybrid workplace. Enterprises may be able to offer more wireless video connections thanks to Wi-Fi 6. This element is anticipated to fuel the WiFi 6 market growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19Q7972/Global_Wi_Fi_6_802_11_ax

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WIRELESS WiFi 6 MARKET:

The demand for Wi-Fi 6 and its services is anticipated to increase concurrently with the increase of internet users. The number of internet users is rapidly growing as a result of greater smartphone adoption and better connectivity. An increase in internet connectivity has created new economic opportunities for telecom service providers. They must also match the uptime of their rivals in addition to these advantages in latency and bandwidth. To take advantage of these new opportunities, telecom companies are heavily investing in enhanced Wi-Fi solutions, which may offer the necessary connectivity bandwidth, security, and network dependability. As telecom companies boost their investments in wireless network infrastructure, the Wi-Fi 6 market is anticipated to grow.

Many people began doing their work and studying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, the home network environment was severely crowded by online gaming devices with virtual reality capabilities, sports equipment for live-streaming workouts, and connected kitchen appliances. This factor is expected to further fuel the growth of the Wifi 6 market.

During the forecast period, the Wifi 6 market is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for improved networks, low latency, and bandwidth communications among businesses. The demand for better network connectivity has increased across a number of industries, including corporate and industrial, as a result of the rapidly growing data traffic. As a result, it is anticipated that over the forecast period, more wi-fi 6 and 6E devices will be installed, which would enhance the need for these chipsets.

Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6 has several advantages over Wi-Fi 5 in terms of capabilities, and as a result, it can enable a variety of cutting-edge solutions like automated guided cars, industrial robots , and many more compelling use cases. These benefits are anticipated to fuel the Wifi 6 market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19Q7972/global-wi-fi-6-80

WiFi 6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on application, the Family or Individual Consumer is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Residential customers are benefiting greatly from the improvements offered by WiFi 6 devices operating in the 2.4-GHz band, which is fostering the expansion of this market.

Based on region, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. With many smart cities, Asia Pacific is quickly becoming the most powerful region on earth. Governments in this region are very concerned about the increased security investment needed to keep up with the constantly shifting danger scenario.

Key Companies:

Cisco

Aruba (HPE)

(HPE) Huawei

Ubiquiti

Ruckus (CommScope)

Comcast Business

Aerohive

Mojo Networks (Arista Networks)

Tplink

Intel

D-Link

Qualcomm

ASUS

NXP Semiconductors.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-19Q7972/Global_Wi_Fi_6_802_11_ax

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-19Q7972&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Market Research Report 2022

- Global Wi-Fi 6 Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Wi-Fi 6 Chipsets and SoCs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

- The global Voice Over WIFI market size is projected to reach USD 11450 Million by 2028, from USD 2920 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2022-2028.

- In 2020, the global WiFi Home Router market size was USD 3271 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4336 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

- Global WiFi Air Fryer Market Research Report 2022

- Global Dual Band Wi-Fi Chipset Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global WiFi Interceptor Market Research Report 2022

- Global WiFi Range Extenders Sales Market Report 2021

- Global and United States Hotel Management Wifi Software Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Social WiFi Market Research Report 2022

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wi-Fi Chipset market size is estimated to be worth USD 19540 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 24070 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

- Global In-Car Wi-Fi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

- Global USB WiFi Adapter Sales Market Report 2021

- In 2020, the global Bluetooth Headphones market size was USD 18760 Million and it is expected to reach USD 41110 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bluetooth Low Energy IC market size is estimated to be worth USD 735 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.4% during the review period.

- In 2020, the global Wireless Bluetooth Headphones market size was USD 9220 Million and it is expected to reach USD 18680 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2027.

- The In-flight entertainment & connectivity market was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 11.65 Billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.

- The globally connected car market size was valued at USD 63.03 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 225.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automated Guided Vehicle market size is estimated to be worth USD 4674.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 13890 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.9% during the review period.

- The 5G enterprise market size was valued at USD 1,682 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 16,846 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Click here to see related reports on WiFi 6 Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports