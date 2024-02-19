Leap Year, Big Wins: Junglee Rummy Launches WRT Leap Year Series with ₹20 Crore Prize Pool

NEW DELHI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, has wrapped up the Republic Day Series, the thrilling third qualifier of its flagship tournament the World Rummy Tournament (WRT). This is the first-ever tournament series offering 100% guaranteed rewards to players. Culminating in a gripping finale on 4th February, the Republic Day series garnered remarkable engagement from across the country, with 77,840 rummy enthusiasts showcasing their impeccable rummy skills and strategic brilliance in it. Launched on 8th January, the series honored the top 550 winners with tickets to the much-awaited WRT grand finale in which 1,150 elite contenders will vie for huge prizes in March.

As the anticipation mounts for the WRT grand finale in the online rummy community, Junglee Rummy takes it up a notch by intensifying the competition with the launch of the WRT Leap Year Series. Live since 5th February, the fourth qualifier boasts an impressive prize pool of ₹20 crore and is themed around the rare occurrence of the leap year. The series promises to elevate the excitement of February's extra day, offering players an even more rewarding experience.

Speaking about the WRT Leap Series, Mohul Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Communications at Junglee Games, said, "At Junglee Rummy, we leave no stone unturned to create unforgettable experiences for our players, and the WRT Leap Year Series perfectly embodies this spirit. With 2024 being a leap year, we seize the opportunity to leverage an extra day of entertainment to elevate our users' experience on our platform. Serving as an integral qualifier of the ongoing World Rummy Tournament (WRT), this series upholds our legacy of providing thrilling skill-driven games accompanied by substantial rewards. We are confident that players will continue to participate wholeheartedly in the WRT, the first-ever rummy tournament to offer 100% guaranteed rewards."

The WRT Leap Year Series is an exclusive opportunity for rummy players to compete with highly skilled opponents and refine their skills. Not only can they win big from a ₹2.5 crore guaranteed grand finale prize pool, but they can also secure their spots in the grand finale of the World Rummy Tournament. The top winners of the series, to be announced on 29th February 2024, will take home even bigger cash prizes, including ₹15 lakh for first place, ₹7.5 lakh for second, and ₹5 lakh for third. It is going to be a competition packed with thrills and rewards that no rummy lover can afford to miss out on.

Since its launch in October last year, the WRT, with its engaging and rewarding online gaming experience, has quickly become a favorite of rummy players across India. With over ₹25 crore already given away in cash prizes across exciting series such as the Diwali, New Year, and Republic Day series, the tournament has received overwhelming participation and love from rummy enthusiasts across the country.

