World's Largest Electronics Contract Manufacturer selects PureSoftware arttha5G Radio Unit SW Suite to accelerate 5G Product Deployment

The increased end-user data coupled with low latency demand is driving high capacity mmWave, and sub 6 GHz Radio Units, with accurate digital beamforming and efficient high capacity transmission. arttha5G software product suite enables customers to roll out 5G networks with great flexibility, high performance, and low power consumption while addressing the size and weight challenges of high order radio configurations like 64T64R.

PureSoftware's arttha5G product suite and services also address the interoperability challenges of a multi-technology, multi-product complex 5G network.

"5G deployments are more than speed upgrade of existing networks. It's an entire experience that will meet the connectivity needs of tomorrow and make it available 'everywhere' by enabling billions of connected devices," said Anil Baid, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at PureSoftware. "It is a privilege to be associated with the World's largest electronics contract manufacturer and collaborate in building innovative 5G products for a fully connected world using 5G NR technology and O-RAN standards. By leveraging arttha5G product suite, they will be able to roll out RU products with time to market advantage, optimized operational footprint, greater load capacity to support ever-increasing speeds at low latency."

"I am excited with another prestigious addition to our arttha5G customer list. This partnership will bring cutting-edge 5G solutions to the global markets, deliver enhanced connectivity and transform business productivity and growth," said Sameer Jain, Chief Business Officer at PureSoftware.

About PureSoftware and Arttha5G:

PureSoftware is an IP-led product and services organization with a solid history of building innovative products and providing services to hi-tech, fintech, health-tech, retail, and entertainment domains. Its arttha5G product is designed to ready businesses to take advantage of 5G use cases. The highly scalable and flexible product is partitioned to adapt easily to the evolving transmission needs. It offers solutions that meet performance, quality, time to market, rapid customization, and support.

Contact:

Gyaneshwari Tiwari

[email protected]

+91-8376932369

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450649/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516998/Arttha_5G_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PureSoftware