World's leading professional body of management accountants convenes in India to kick off 2024

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world's leading and largest professional body of management accountants, will hold its first 2024 Council meeting on 24 and 25 January in Bangalore, India. This is the first time that India will host the internationally attended two-day meeting of CIMA's governing institution.

Together with the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), CIMA is a founding member the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global organisation which represents nearly 700,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates, and engaged professionals worldwide.

During the meeting, accounting, finance, and business leaders based in the USA, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Asia, and Africa will explore the future of the accounting and finance profession both in India and the wider Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MESANA) region. They will also use the meeting to discuss key trends impacting the global profession and devise strategies to ensure that it continues to drive value for people, organisations, society, and economies in an uncertain and volatile world.

Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA President and Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, said:

"We are pleased to be hosting our first CIMA Council in India, and more specifically in Bangalore, the country's premier technology hub and one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the world."

"The changes the accounting and finance profession experienced in the past few years have clearly demonstrated the importance of not only staying up to date with current trends, but of being aware of emerging challenges and opportunities to reshape our profession and help organisations accelerate and lead. Over the next few days, accounting, finance, and business leaders from all over the world will come together to unpack the future of our profession and deep dive into its role in driving prosperity, trust, and opportunity in India and globally."

Alongside the CIMA Council meeting, AICPA & CIMA will host additional events in Bangalore for CIMA and AICPA members, CGMA and CPA candidates, business leaders, employers, and academic partners in India, including an evening event focusing on the future of the profession and a roundtable with CEOs, CFOs, and CHROs of major companies based in India.