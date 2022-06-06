Xebec Communications bags the Social Media Creative mandate for Colors Marathi, Viacom18

MUMBAI, India, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebec Communications, the Pune-headquartered integrated marketing communications agency has bagged the Social Media mandate for Colors Marathi, the leading Marathi GEC. The mandate was won via a multi-agency pitch and the agency will be managing the Social media mandate for all the current programs and all the future launches

The agency will be driving user engagement, launching new shows and ensuring the growth of fan base for the channel.

On winning the mandate Ms. Kiran Bhat M.D and CEO, said, "Our fresh approach to the GEC Marathi space with strategy and creative for launch of new programs worked in our favour. At the end of the day social media is all about community building. Fans engage with the page as they feel the need to create more meaningful connections with the characters in their favourite serial, find and hear other fans with whom they can have conversations. Our winning pitch was based on one simple insight - Fans love relatable content on social whether it is a video or a promo. We aim to keep it real."

About Colors Marathi

Colors Marathi is a family entertainment channel that mirrors the cultural ethos and spirit of Maharashtra through a range of unique differentiated content created to redefine the family viewing experience. Pioneers of the Marathi General Entertainment Genre, Colors Marathi has many firsts to its credit. The channel was the first to experiment with new homegrown non-fiction formats like Bigg Boss, Sur Nava Dhyas Nava, Gaurav Maharashtracha, and Crime Diary that has revolutionized the Marathi Television space. On the fiction front, Colors Marathi has had a glorious run with landmark shows like Tu Majha Saangati, Majhe Mann Tujhe Jhale, Ghadge & Suun, Sukhachya Sarini Hye Maan Baware, Balumamachya Navan Changbhala, Jay Jay Swami Samrtha, Sundara ManaMadhye Bharali, Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi, and many more thus establishing new standards of scale and grandeur in Marathi Television history.

About Viacom18

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's fastest growing entertainment networks and a house of iconic brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and Viacom Inc., with a 49% stake, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop and through cinema.

Xebec Communications

Xebec Communications, is a Pune-headquartered integrated marketing and digital communications agency with presence in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. The agency specialises in Branding, content, Social Media Marketing, Performance marketing, D2C channel marketing across verticals including Durables, FMCG, Retail, BFSI, B2B, Education, Real Estate etc,. Some of the clients include Amstrad, Pigeon Appliances, Gilma, Black & Decker Home Appliances, Incred Wealth, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation Ltd., Trust Mutual Fund, Creaticity, Bonfiglioli India amongst others.

Website: https://www.xebecindia.com/

SOURCE Xebec Communications Pvt Ltd