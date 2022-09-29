AUBADE ENTRUSTS CTZAR WITH ITS SOCIAL MEDIA AND INFLUENCE STRATEGY IN EUROPE

PARIS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- « Maison Aubade » is a french brand created in 1958 by Claude Pasquer. It specializes in the creation and specialization of luxury lingerie and bathing suits.

Located at 10 rue du Colonel Driant in Paris, the design office, the model making, the pattern designing, R&D and marketing all work with the same creative perspective, united around the same fundamental values: a high requirement in terms of fit and comfort, French quality, elegance combined with seduction, a resolutely Couture spirit and a touch of playfulness.

Since the beginning of the year, Aubade has trusted CTZAR, a pioneer agency in Social Media and Advocacy. CTZAR accompanies many prestigious brands in developing and animating their social networks and producing their content and influence.

Camille Olivier, Managing Director and Co-founder of CTZAR: "We are very proud to have been chosen by Aubade, an iconic, deeply audacious and inspiring House. Their choice illustrates the growing need of brands for strong expertise and accuracy on social networks evolving faster every day."

For the occasion of the Aubade x Iris Van Herpen collaboration, a first campaign, embodied and interpreted by 14 muses, has already taken place, while a second one is on its way to be launched during an evening at the Philanthro-Lab during the Fashion Week.

Anna Dranguet, Head of Social Media & Influence: "CTZAR is a true partner that shows a flawless commitment. They always bring to their proposals creative freshness and a perfect mastery of the codes and languages of social networks. The first results in terms of reach and engagement exceeded our expectations. The quality of the content generated is also a critical success factor that allows us to reuse it on our networks easily.

