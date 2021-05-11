Bella Aurora launches its first treatment for white patches on the skin

"As experts in the study of melanocytes and skin pigmentation, we can offer a solution to skins with abnormal pigmentation. Approximately two per cent of the global population has this skin condition which, although it is not painful, has a psychological impact." says Jordi Segura, R&D Director at Bella Aurora.

"In the course of my work as a dermatologist, I treat numerous people with hypo- pigmentation, most of whom are desperate to find an effective treatment. With Repigment, we now have an opportunity to improve these people's lives, making my ten years of research even more significant." says Dr Matteo Bordignon.

It was in 2013 that Dr Bordignon published2 his discovery that the MIA protein, produced abnormally by melanocytes, is responsible for hypopigmentation or the formation of white patches on the skin. His studies demonstrate how the MIA protein breaks the adhesion system of melanocytes to the basal membrane, from which they become detached and are lost. It is the absence of melanocytes that causes the appearance of white patches.

REPIGMENT

The new treatment for hypopigmentation

Repigment is Bella Aurora's first ever effective treatment for white patches. As well as stopping new white patches from developing, this patented product also restores the pigment to the affected areas.

The new Repigment line consists of the repigmenting cream that contains the Repigma12 peptide to block the MIA protein, and RepigmentSun capsules, a food supplement that prepares the skin for exposure to the sun or for booth radiation sessions.

Recommendations: apply the cream twice daily to the affected areas and take one capsule with a glass of water with a meal to protect the skin. The treatment must be accompanied by exposure to natural sunlight or artificial UV light under the supervision of a health professional. It is recommended to follow the treatment for at least six months or until the area is fully repigmented.

Repigment is available on www.bella-aurora.com.

PROVEN RESULTS

Results of 150 days of treatment and phototherapy3.

It is necessary to continue with the treatment until the complete repigmentation.

About Bella Aurora

Bella Aurora, as part of Bella Aurora Labs, has a history that dates back 130 years. As a result of its experience in the study of melanocytes, Bella Aurora has developed an efficient solution that eliminates dark spots from the skin.

Bella Aurora has invested in decades of research into the different mechanisms that influence skin pigmentation processes. The company's scientific expertise in this area has resulted in the launch of patented B-CORE 221TM on the market, an exclusive technology that will represent a turning point in the treatment of abnormal pigmentation.

It already has a solid presence in Europe, Asia and the US and is on a mission to become an established world leader in skin pigmentation and the number one for eliminating dark spots and white patches.

About Dr Matteo Bordignon

Dr Matteo Bordignon qualified in Medicine and Surgery with the highest scores and honours from the University of Padua. In 2009, he specialised with honours in Dermatology and Venereology at the University of Padua, one of the most prestigious in Italy and one of the oldest in the world. He is also the author and co-author of numerous articles in international scientific journals and during his training he took part in clinical trials and laboratory activities. In the research field, after years studying vitiligo, Dr Bordignon was the first to identify the relationship between the MIA protein and this skin condition.

