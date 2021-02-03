CEO Michael Gandler To Take On Expanded Role at Sent Entertainment

COMO, Italy, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years at the helm of the exciting club, CEO Michael Gandler is taking an expanded role at parent company, Sent Entertainment Ltd, to direct several new commercial initiatives, a broad role which will span their entire sports portfolio.

Como 1907 would like to thank Michael for his incredible contribution to the club during his time as CEO. During his tenure he has restructured the club, brought stability to the business operations and enabled the club to regain the trust of its passionate fanbase.

The owners and management are committed to bringing Lariani back to where they belong, at the very top of Italian football and look forward to the next stage of this exciting journey. With the investments the club has made in expanding the staff and improving business operations, the club is poised to do just that.

Handojo, Chairman of Como 1907's Board, commented:

"As we continue to go from strength to strength, it is time to further develop and expand our sports portfolio. Michael's energy and experience is needed at the group level during this important time. We thank Michael for his loyal contribution to the club, and of course Como's continued growth and success shall remain a top priority to us. We have full confidence in our Head of Football, Dennis Wise, who joined in July 2020, and Sporting Director Carlalberto Ludi to not only continue to improve the first team, but also to build our future by developing a first class academy program in Como."

Gandler said "It has been an honour working with this amazing group of people in a very special town. While it's been a tough year off the pitch for all - in Italy and beyond I am incredibly proud of what we've achieved. Despite all the challenges, the ownership of Como 1907 is more committed than ever and I am looking forward to seeing Como back in the big time soon."

