Crypto exchange Paybis lowers its minimum purchase limits to USD 5

GLASGOW, Scotland , Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paybis, a leading online crypto exchange, has lowered its minimum purchase limits for its crypto transactions. Customers can now buy Bitcoin and dozens of other popular currencies starting from just USD 5. This makes Paybis the only major crypto exchange to offer this service.

To make the purchase even more affordable, Paybis also waives its own commission for the first crypto transaction; customers only have to cover the blockchain and payment fees.

This offer is valid for the first purchase of any token with credit or debit card. For example, users can start with Bitcoin and then also buy Dogecoin — the offer still applies!

Making crypto more affordable

The new limits are part of Paybis' mission to make crypto more accessible to people around the world.

Paybis already offers a simple and intuitive user experience. There are no deposits or withdrawals to make. Users can simply buy crypto with their credit card, just like making any other online purchase.

With the new limits, Paybis hopes to encourage more people who are interested in crypto to actually make their first purchase. If they already have some crypto, this is a great opportunity to diversify their portfolio.

A growing crypto exchange

The lower limits are just the latest in a string of ongoing developments in the Paybis exchange. It is also constantly adding new crypto tokens and expanding its powerful tools. Users can check the current Bitcoin price just as easily as actually buying it.

Moreover, Paybis is always working on new products and services to meet the changing needs of crypto enthusiasts and bring crypto to new customers.

About Paybis

Paybis is a major online crypto exchange dedicated to making crypto more accessible. It enables its customers to buy more than 50 cryptocurrencies quickly and safely, without any deposits or withdrawal fees. It accepts more than 40 international currencies and different payment methods, including credit and debit cards, e-money services, and bank transfers. Paybis is fully compliant with all the applicable regulations and follows the strictest security measures. Its services are available in more than 180 countries worldwide and 48 US states.

Contacts: Innokenty Isers, [email protected]

SOURCE Paybis