The use of Blow-Fill-Seal technology, enables RNase-free single doses, that can also be sterile if necessary.

Through its 5 BFS plants on three continents (in France, the United States and China) and a R&D development center, Unither is able to manage the full development of a diluent or reagent from formulation to production.

About Unither Pharmaceuticals

Founded in Amiens, France, in 1993, Unither Pharmaceuticals has become a worldwide leader in drug manufacturing for generic pharmaceutical companies including but not limited to, eye drops and respiratory unit doses, saline solutions, and stick-packs.

Unither Pharmaceuticals has 7 manufacturing sites and 1 R&D center located in France, the United States, China and Brazil. These sites generated a revenue of €330 million in 2020 with a headcount exceeding 1.600 employees.

Website : www.unither-pharma.com

Blow-Fill-Seal : https://www.unither-pharma.com/technologies-innovations/blow-fill-seal-bfs/?lang=en

Article : https://www.unither-pharma.com/news/diluent-or-immuno-reagent-solutions-for-your-diagnostic-testing-kits-covid-flu-etc/?lang=en

Contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471718/Diluent_or_Immuno_Reagent_solutions.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471719/Unither_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Unither Pharmaceuticals