Equiduct launches trading of US stocks in Apex

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct, the pan-European retail exchange, announced today that it has launched the trading of US equities in Apex, the on-exchange Best Execution service with zero trading fees for retail brokers. Over five million retail investors with access to Apex will now be able to invest in 21 highly traded US stocks – including Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla – all priced in Euros. Equiduct's focus is to help brokers overcome the challenges faced in providing access to US stocks.

Today, the exchange brings commission-free best execution on a European regulated market for key US stocks utilising Europe's post trade infrastructure to provide plug and play access to European retail brokers. This is the first of several expansions planned for the Apex service before the end of the year, which is great news for European investors who continue to search for more efficient ways to invest in international stocks while reducing costs and risks.

Further expansion is planned in 2023, including broadening the universe of stocks available and adding the ability to trade in USD. This is a significant development in Equiduct's ongoing efforts to provide affordable access to top traded stocks to even more retail investors.

The launch is supported by two liquidity providers: Optiver and Virtu Financial.

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct commented: "At Equiduct, we believe in listening to brokers and end investors to deliver what they need; there has been strong client demand for accessing the hottest stocks in the US and we're proud to be able to deliver Best Execution free of charge at a moment when investors want to broaden their investment horizons. Another step towards becoming the ultimate one-stop shop for retail in Europe!"

Andrew Meyer, Head of Cash Equity and ETF Trading at Optiver commented: "We're delighted to partner with Equiduct on this new offering. Expanding into new geographical segments is critical for boosting participation in Europe's financial markets, and the popularity of US stocks among retail investors is well-known. We look forward to providing liquidity in these shares and building on our strong track record of trading cash equities."

David Furlong, CEO at Virtu Financial Europe added: "We're excited to be a part of this new launch by Equiduct and to continue helping retail brokers meet their liquidity needs via our global footprint. Virtu is committed to strengthening the industry through increasing competition and diversification."

Below are the stocks available for trading at Equiduct:

NAME ISIN Advanced Micro Devices US0079031078 Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd US01609W1027 Alphabet Class A US02079K3059 Alphabet Class C US02079K1079 Amazon.com Inc. US0231351067 Amgen Inc. US0311621009 Apple Inc. US0378331005 Barrick Gold Corp. CA0679011084 Caterpillar Inc. US1491231015 General Motors Co. US37045V1008 Gilead Sciences US3755581036 Intel Corp. US4581401001 Merck & Co. Inc. US58933Y1055 Meta Platforms US30303M1027 Micron Technology US5951121038 Microsoft Corp US5949181045 Netflix US64110L1061 Nvidia Corp US67066G1040 Starbucks Corp US8552441094 Tesla US88160R1014 TripAdvisor US8969452015

About Equiduct

Equiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European exchange enabling retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most liquid and fragmented stocks and ETFs across 11 markets covering 16 European headline indices. Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe – Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law. In 2021 it reported a turnover of €77bn and an overall ADV (average daily volume) of €300m for the year, up 7% year-on-year.

About Optiver

Optiver is a global market maker with offices in Amsterdam, London, Chicago, Austin, Sydney, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taipei. Over thirty-five years ago, we started business as a single trader on the floor of Amsterdam's European Options Exchange. Today, we are a leading liquidity provider, with more than 1,600 employees in offices around the world, united in our commitment to improve the market by competitive pricing, execution and thorough risk management. By providing liquidity on multiple exchanges across the world in various financial instruments we participate in the safeguarding of healthy and efficient markets. We provide liquidity to financial markets using our own capital, at our own risk, trading a wide range of products: listed derivatives, cash equities, ETFs, bonds and foreign currencies.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

