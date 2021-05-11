Football legend Roberto Carlos becomes Global Ambassador for Football for Friendship

"I would like to wish good luck to all the participants of the Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship! F4F is an exciting project that gives the young generation the opportunity to fulfil their potential and make their dreams come true. This year, Football for Friendship once again unites young players, young journalists and kids from all over the world who have a passion for sport and want to have an unforgettable experience!" said Roberto Carlos.

"With his renown and popularity, Roberto Carlos will contribute this year once again to getting even more, particularly young people all over the world interested in our project and motivated to join in," explained Vladimir Serov, Global Director of Football for Friendship.

The key events of the Ninth Season of Football for Friendship will take place from 14th to 29th May 2021 in a digital format. Young Players aged 12 to 14 years from 211 countries will come together in 32 Teams of Friendship to take part in the 2021 Football for Friendship eWorld Championship. The competition will be held in the F4F World, a football simulator that is available free of charge in 27 languages on MS Windows, Apple macOS, Android and iOS.

Young Journalists will report on the events of the Football for Friendship programme in the International Children's Press Centre, and will share with their peers the Nine Values of the programme: friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour.

This year, the F4F participants are all set to win another GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title.

