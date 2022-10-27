iMDsoft expands its presence in Europe and selects Viridian Polska Sp. zo.o. as channel partner in Poland for its MetaVision Software Suite for critical care and anaesthesia

This channel partnership marks an important milestone in iMDsoft's mission to make its state-of-the-art MetaVision Suite available in new territories. With Viridian Polska, iMDsoft now has 10 channel partners operating globally

Through its channel partner program, iMDsoft teams up with leading healthcare technology companies around the world and empowers them to lead marketing and sales activities relating to the MetaVision Suite for critical care and anaesthesia, and provide related implementation and support services. With channel partners driving local market activities and leveraging their physical proximity to the customer, iMDsoft dedicates its full attention to the development and enhancement of the MetaVision Suite, as a fully-scalable market leading solution.

"We are excited to partner with Viridian Polska and have the opportunity to bring our solutions that are designed to improve the quality of care for the benefit of patients and clinicians, now also to Poland. We are confident that Viridian Polska has the right combination of customer reach, understanding of market dynamics and commitment to success, necessary to develop a substantial business," said Shahar Sery, Executive Vice President, iMDsoft

"We are proud and content that from now on we are partners with iMDsoft . We start this cooperation with a large dose of optimism, curiosity and commitment! Our knowledge of the local market, the trust of Polish customers and the quality of iMDsoft's products, are a combination that promises a successful long-term partnership," said Tomasz Woźnicki, CEO, Viridian Polska

iMDsoft is a global leader in clinical information systems, with a specialty in critical care, anaesthesia, and acute care. Hundreds of hospitals and health networks in 24 countries use its MetaVision Suite, the company's flagship product, to improve care quality and enhance financial results. The global channel partner program offers an end-to-end approach for distribution partners to deliver iMDsoft's best in class software. iMDsoft is a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation.

MetaVision has played a pivotal role in hospitals throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic with its flexible capabilities to manage Covid-19 related workflows. Learn more at www.imd-soft.com.

Viridian Polska Ltd. specializes in creating modern solutions in medical technology. The core of the business is designing and implementing patient monitoring systems. For almost 25 years, the solutions it proposes have been used in ORs, ICUs, surgery, cardiology and many other hospital wards. It works in the Integrated Quality Management System certified by TUV Nord, in accordance with ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015. Viridian Polska also provides technical services for medical equipment. Employees have all the necessary knowledge, experience and skills that are confirmed and certified by manufacturers. The goal of the Viridian Polska team is to create optimal and innovative solutions based on good relations with its customers and business partners. All this leads to a harmonious, coherent and trustworthy motto of the entire company: "Partnership for the Patients' Good".

For more information about the iMDsoft Channel Partner Program, please contact [email protected]

For more information on Viridian and MetaVision Poland please contact [email protected]

