Koura Launches Klea® 473A

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts, has today launched the first of its next generation low GWP refrigerants, Klea® 473A, following proposed classification as an A1 refrigerant by the ASHRAE SSPC34 committee.

Koura Klea® 473A is designed to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants in ultra-low temperature cooling applications such as high value cold chains, vaccine storage, climate test chambers, transportation and other medical uses.

Today, manufacturers and users of ultra-low temperature refrigeration systems are forced to choose between acceptable cooling performance and the environmental impact of these systems. Existing non-flammable refrigerants used in ultra-low temperature systems typically have a high Global Warming Potential (GWP). Koura KLEA® 473A breaks this trade off with capacity and energy efficiency better than R23 and a GWP of 1,830, which is an 85% reduction compared to either R23 (GWP 14,800) or R-508 (13,396 GWP)

Klea® 473A is a game changing solution to the ever- increasing demand for ultra-low temperature refrigerants across various industries. Koura is currently in discussions with relevant stakeholders in a range of applications including deep sea shipping and bio-medical storage. This includes potential application in vaccine storage to support the fight against Covid-19.

Koura is investing in significant innovations in its Koura Klea® range of refrigerant products and the launch of Klea® 473A is the start of the commercialisation of sustainable, energy efficient and low GWP refrigerant solutions with more products to come.

Dave Smith, Downstream Business Director at Koura said, "The launch of Klea® 473A is an exciting milestone in our next generation refrigerant programme which aims to develop a new portfolio of sustainable, energy efficient, low GWP refrigerant solutions for a variety of heating, cooling and refrigeration applications."

Part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges, Koura is a leading provider of products and solutions across multiple industries including petrochemical, construction, automotive and pharmaceutical. Koura's Klea® refrigerant gases are trusted by the world's biggest organisations across commercial refrigeration, automotive and stationary air conditioning applications.

Notes for editors:

Koura Klea® 473A key attributes

- Low GWP of 1,830 – 85% reduction compared to R23 (R23 GWP: 14,800, R508 GWP: 13,396)

- Exceeds F-Gas regulations

- Non-flammable

- Effective to at least -75°C

- Improved cooling capacity and energy efficiency compared to R23

Applications:



- High value cold chain

- Medical

- Pharmaceutical

- Test chambers

Koura formerly known as Mexichem Fluor

Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives. Part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges, Koura is a leading provider of innovative products and solutions across multiple sectors including petrochemical, construction, transportation and telecom. Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including the construction of towns and cities, keeping homes cool, food fresh and even in the treatment of respiratory conditions, providing the medical propellant used in 75% of the world's Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs). Headquartered in Boston, Koura has commercial activities across the world, with operations in Runcorn, UK, Mexico, St Gabriel, USA, Toronto, Mumbai, Mihara & Tokyo, Japan.

