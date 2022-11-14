Liga Portugal announces the final line-up for "Thinking Football Summit 2022"

The event, which will be held from November 18 to 20 in Oporto, will feature numerous important speakers, including Jacco Swart, Kaite Bernardo, Gilberto Silva, Andy O' Sullivan, Javier Sobrino, Russel Jones, Chester King and Tom Burrows



PORTO, Portugal, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liga Portugal, the body responsible for the organization of the Portuguese professional football leagues, will host the first edition of the "Thinking Football Summit" from November 18 to 20 at the Superbock Arena in Oporto. This event will bring together some of the strongest and most impactful names in the world of Football, in its most diverse aspects.

With less than one week to go until the Thinking Football Summit kicks off, new panels, speakers and activations have been announced for what will be the final major international football event before the World Cup in Qatar.

Among some of the confirmed event speakers are Kaite Bernardo (Director of Global Football Management), Gilberto Silva, Jacco Swart (Managing Director of European Leagues), Andy O' Sullivan (Venue Director of Tottenham Hotspur), Javier Sobrino (Managing Partner of Sports of Aser Ventures), Russel Jones (General Manager, Marketing & Commerical of Wolves), Chester King (CEO of British eSports Association) and Tom Burrows (Vice-President of DAZN).

The President of Liga Portugal, Pedro Proença, shows his proudness for hosting the first edition of the event. "The Thinking Football Summit will be a unique and the last major sporting event on European soil before the World Cup in Qatar. Thinking and debating the industry, as well as all areas that have an impact on it - an essential, structuring and planned mission - is Liga Portugal's true mission. The challenges ahead are huge. The time is for constant development, and Professional Football must be prepared for the future. On and off the pitch. And it is off the pitch, this time, that the quality of the topics and speakers will allow us to experience a revolutionary event, which will certainly enrich everyone", said.

The conference will be a valuable networking opportunity for attendees, while also acting as a platform to promote new businesses, including a dedicated area for the pitching and presentation of businesses and ideas in the sports industry. With a main focus on football, the event will also dedicate some panels to startups and innovation, Esports, Web3, Social Media and Fan Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.thinkingfootballsummit.com.

