Prodigy Technovations announces world's first working and tested UFS4.0 M-PHYSM, UniPro® and UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer

Deep Capture, Powerful Trigger capabilities and In-depth Analysis views give unprecedented insight into Universal Flash Storage 4.0, UniPro® and M-PHY SM Protocol layers. Multilayer View in PGY-UFS4.0-PA , provides the complete view of M-PHY SM , UniPro® and UFS Protocol activity in a single GUI. User can easily correlate protocol activities between protocol layers for quick debugging and finding the cause for protocol errors. User can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between UFS4.0 Host and Device. Decoded data is displayed in symbol, UniPro and UFS layer packets. Error report provides the summary of different types of protocol errors in millions of protocol packets.

Key Features of PGY-UFS4.0-PA M-PHYSM, UniPro® and UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer

Flexibility to capture very large data using continuous streaming of Protocol data

Soldered-down active probe and custom designed probes provide high signal fidelity

Real Time Protocol decode with error analysis

Trigger based on MPHY, UniPro, UFS layer packet content

MPHY, UniPro and UFS layer Protocol Decode

Powerful search and Filter capability

About Prodigy Technovations

Prodigy Technovations Pvt Ltd is the leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies such as eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS II, I3C, RFFE, SPMI, We provide Protocol Decode, and PHY layer testing solutions on Test & Measurements equipments. The company's ongoing efforts include successful implementation of innovative and comprehensive protocol Analysis solutions using latest hardware technologies.

