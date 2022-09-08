RE-Luxury - The first show open to all and dedicated to rethinking tomorrow's luxury

RE-Luxury is the first event dedicated to the re-commerce of luxury and collectible objects, as well as to initiatives in the field of the circular economy. Held from 4 to 7 November 2022 at the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva and open to the public and professionals alike, the event will welcome 30 Swiss and international participants.

GENEVA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever bought pre-owned luxury goods - with no anxiety and in a climate of complete confidence and transparency? Do you have precious objects (watches, jewelry, handbags and luxury fashion) that you would like to have valued, certified and potentially resold?

This is exactly what Re-Luxury will enable you to do.

During the event, both public and professionals will be able to discover a selection of repair and restoration artisans, meet startups and their technological innovations and approaches towards sustainable luxury, and attend conferences to learn about new circular economy trends in the luxury world.

In short, the aim is to implement this positive circularity that everyone is talking about and that our planet and our economy so desperately need at a practical level.

Re-Luxury will be a multi-sector showcase for watches, jewelry, fashion, handbags and luxury accessories.

Among the participants of this first edition is the global ecommerce leader eBay who, as the founding partner of Re-Luxury, will be presenting their unparalleled selection of authentic luxury goods, including handbags, watches and jewelry - top categories for the marketplace.

WatchBox, the world's leading platform for luxury collectible watches, will be present and will offer a selection of watches from the most respected and established brands as well as emerging independent watchmakers, all certified authentic and covered by a worldwide two-year warranty. WatchBox's select inventory is complemented by a team of trusted advisors, an international presence and a dynamic media programme, all designed to support the life of a watch collector.

Richard Mille, the brand for devotees of Fine Watchmaking, combines unique expertise – reflecting the greatest respect for watchmaking traditions – with cutting-edge technology and innovation. An uncompromising brand whose ultimate goal is to offer exceptional timepieces. A few rare watches will be on display for visitors to admire on this occasion.

Origyn Foundation, which protects the most valuable luxury objects by issuing certificates of authenticity based on biometric technology, will be a main partner of RE-Luxury Talks.

For more information visit, reluxuryevent.com

