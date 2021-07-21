Unilabs Signs Deal with Ibex to Deploy AI-powered Cancer Diagnostics

GENEVA and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilabs , a leading international provider of diagnostic services, and Ibex Medical Analytics , the pioneer in artificial intelligence-powered cancer diagnostics, have agreed on a deal to implement Ibex's AI platform in pathology labs across Europe. Starting with a national rollout in Sweden, Unilabs will then bring Ibex's platform to sixteen countries. Unilabs is the first pan-European diagnostics provider to deploy Ibex's multi-tissue AI-powered Galen™ platform, providing patients and physicians with a faster and more accurate diagnosis, facilitating prompt, targeted cancer treatment when it is most needed.

Ibex and Unilabs partner to deploy AI-powered cancer diagnostics across Europe (PRNewsfoto/Ibex Medical Analytics)

"This cutting-edge AI technology will help our teams quickly prioritise urgent cases, speed up diagnosis, and improve quality by adding an extra set of digital eyes," said Dr. Christian Rebhan, Unilabs' Chief Medical & Operations Officer. "When it comes to cancer, the earlier you catch it, the better the prognosis – so getting us critical results faster will help save lives. The partnership with Ibex underlines Unilabs' pioneering role in digital pathology and represents yet another step in our ambition to become the most digitally enabled provider of diagnostic services in Europe."

"Ibex is transforming cancer diagnosis with innovative AI solutions across the diagnostic pathway," said Joseph Mossel, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ibex Medical Analytics. "We are excited to partner with Unilabs to deploy our AI solutions and empower their pathologists with faster turnaround times and quality diagnosis. This cooperation follows a thorough evaluation of our technology at Unilabs, and demonstrates the robustness and utility of our platform for everyday clinical practice."

Using algorithms developed with advanced machine learning, the Galen platform is trained to detect cancer and other clinical findings. The algorithms automatically analyse images from tissue biopsies, providing insights to pathologists who diagnose the case and whose assessment is vital for reaching correct treatment decisions by oncologists. These AI-generated insights include case prioritisation worklists, cancer heatmaps, tumour grading and measurement, streamlined reporting tools and more.

Ibex transforms cancer diagnosis by harnessing Strong AI and machine learning technology at an unprecedented scale. Ibex's Galen platform helps pathologists improve the quality of cancer diagnosis, implement real-time quality control, reduce diagnosis time, and boost productivity. It is CE marked for breast and prostate cancer detection in multiple workflows, and was recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Galen has already demonstrated outstanding outcomes in clinical studies and has been deployed in leading laboratories worldwide, where it is used as part of everyday clinical practice.

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen™ platform is the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solution in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable more efficient workflows. Ibex's solutions are built on Deep Learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information, go to www.ibex-ai.com.

About Unilabs

Unilabs is one of Europe's largest diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, and imaging services to patients all around the world.

A leading digital champion covering the full diagnostic spectrum, Unilabs' 12,000 employees save lives every day.

Unilabs is fully engaged in the fight against Covid-19 – investing heavily in technology, equipment, and people to deliver fast, reliable Covid-19 tests. Using dedicated new labs in Portugal, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK and the UAE, Unilabs' capacity is more than 500,000 Covid-19 tests per week – and rising.

