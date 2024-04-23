ABT and Marian jointly develop the electric sports boat ABT | Marian M 800-R, limited to 20 units and with a power output of up to 450 kW

"An electric yacht in a class of its own"

KEMPTEN, Germany, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the Austrian specialist for electric yachts, ABT Sportsline dares to take the plunge into the water and presents its first electric boat: The luxurious ABT | Marian M 800-R delivers up to 450 kW, reaches a top speed of up to 85 km/h and boasts an elegant design.

ABT Marian M 800-R_top view ABT Marian M 800-R_rear

The basis for the ABT I Marian M 800-R is the Marian M 800 Spyder from Marian. The hull is specially designed for the electric drive as a particularly efficient semi-glider. This provides a long range of 80 kilometers in Cruise Mode and a remarkable top speed of 85 km/h. Coupled with a shaft propulsion, this design guarantees maximum cruising comfort and space for nine passengers.

The M 800-R is powered by a 250 kW Next-Gen-E motor, which is supplied by a lithium-ion battery with 121.5 kWh and an integrated extinguishing system. The CCS charger enables fast charging with up to 150 kW, achieving charging in less than one hour, while the Juice Booster supports charges of up to 22 kW. Both conventional charging stations for electric cars and maritime charging stations are suitable.

The yacht can be operated in various driving modes. In ABT MODE, up to 450 kW is mobilized by activating all water pumps and optimizing cooling. In PORT MODE, the power is reduced to 15 kW for safe maneuverability. The CRUISE MODE is pleasantly quiet and optimized for efficient long-distance driving with up to 250 kW. The M 800-R is suitable for fresh and salt water.

ABT design elements, such as the Alcantara seats with seat back shells or the air intake for the engine compartment, combine elegance with functionality. The ambient and underwater lighting creates a fascinating atmosphere. Additional visual highlights include an illuminated multifunction steering wheel, elegant black cleats, and a state-of-the-art 12-inch multifunction display with GPS chart plotter, water temperature display and echo sounder. The boat is available in anthracite and white with red leather upholstery.

The ABT | Marian M 800-R is manufactured in a limited edition of 20 units at the Marian shipyard in Austria. The price is 450,000 euros (excl. VAT). The maritime masterpiece will be presented at the Formula E race in Monaco at Port Hercule, Pontoon F on April 26. Following the premiere, an ABT | Marian "roadshow" is planned at Wolfgangsee, Wörthersee, Starnberger See and Gardasee.

