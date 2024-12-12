BRiQ Real Estate to Utilise Yardi's Cloud Platform to Enhance Growth

Dutch property manager to gain more control and better communication with a centralised real estate platform

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRiQ Real Estate, a nationally operating independent consultancy organisation, has chosen Yardi's real estate technology to support its growth and help future-proof its business with a cloud-based platform.

Dutch property manager, BRiQ Real Estate, to gain more control and better communication with Yardi's centralised real estate platform.

With Yardi®, BRiQ Real Estate can centralise portfolio management while streamlining processes, automating invoice processing, and driving operational efficiency. In addition, BRiQ can further equip management teams with tools to analyse portfolio performance by tracing tenants at risk while gaining an enhanced digital experience with a single connected solution.

"We needed to centralise our data and wanted one solution to help streamline our processes," said Diederik De Geus, Partner for BRiQ Real Estate. "With Yardi, we have more control and improved insights, and our teams can communicate more efficiently to better serve our tenants."

"With Voyager 8, BRiQ Real Estate can utilise advanced technology to help manage the entire business lifecycle, enhance performance and help teams work more efficiently," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and GM of international for Yardi. "We look forward to working with BRiQ and helping with its strategy of leveraging technology to drive growth."

See how Yardi can help you enhance your asset performance with our intuitive property management solution.

About BRiQ Real Estate

BRiQ Real Estate manages the sale and rental of commercial properties, including offices, shops, and industrial/logistics properties, as well as investments and business property valuations. For more information, visit briq.nl.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578911/NL_Image_BRiQReal_Estate.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg