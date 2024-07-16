CLEVR Announces Strategic Partnership with Primera to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Retail

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEVR, a leader in helping retail companies thrive through digital transformation, is excited to announce their partnership with Primera, a prominent name in retail, with more than 540 convenience stores in The Netherlands, welcoming over more than 46 million customers a year[1]. Primera's stores offer items such as magazines, greeting cards, gift cards, tobacco, lottery, office supplies, and gifts as well as services like postal handling. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step for Primera in becoming a more digitized, data-driven organization.

Cooperative Primera b.a. was founded in 1991 and is active in the tobacco and convenience sector. The retail chain now has more than 540 affiliated stores in the Netherlands, which are run by independent entrepreneurs. Together the stores employ more than 2,200 employees.

Primera has selected CLEVR to guide their digital transformation journey, targeting significant enhancements in their promotional processes. Historically, these processes were marred by inefficiencies and potential inaccuracies due to manual systems. With CLEVR's expertise, Primera is transitioning to a robust, automated promotion workflow system, eliminating outdated methods and improving overall efficiency and data accuracy.

"Our partnership with CLEVR represents a strategic pivot towards advanced digital solutions that streamline operations, enhance accuracy, and foster cross-functional collaboration across our departments.", said Angelo Ridderhof, Manager Digital Business & Innovation at Primera. "CLEVR's approach has exceeded our expectations by setting a new standard in how we manage our promotions and forecast the promotional budget."

The CLEVR promotion management solution is at the heart of the commercial process. This cloud-based, low-code application built on Mendix has been refined over many years to become the industry standard, providing flexibility, rapid deployment, and extensive customization capabilities. This allows Primera to:

Digitize and automate the entire promotion lifecycle, from planning to execution.

Enhance efficiency and reduce the time needed to launch promotions.

Preparation to improve data integrity and analytics for better decision-making.

Foster real-time collaboration across marketing, sales, and supply chain teams.

Jeroen Hanekamp, CEO of CLEVR, noted, "Our mission is to empower retail companies like Primera to harness the full potential of their digital capabilities. We're delighted to see the tangible benefits our collaboration brings to Primera, and we're excited about the future of this partnership."

The implementation has already yielded significant results for Primera, improving promotion execution and enabling a data-driven approach to their marketing strategies. Primera is now better positioned to manage its marketing efforts across multiple channels efficiently, including digital and traditional advertising mediums.

"Our next step is to link the internal promotion process to the cash register. This broadens the scope, touches another department and creates even more efficiency.", said Leonie Buitenhuis, Business Analyst at Primera.

About CLEVR

CLEVR delivers digital transformation at scale by implementing Siemens and Mendix solutions to serve industries like manufacturing, retail, energy, and more. We leverage PLM, MOM/MES, and low-code technologies for manufacturing optimization and business process automation while ensuring seamless integration with other core systems like SAP, IBM and Salesforce. CLEVR brings together technology and industry expertise to provide strategic solutions that streamline operations, drive efficiency, and enable digitalization to fit market demands.

About Primera

[1] Based on check-out registrations