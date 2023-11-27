Hannover celebrates: FAIRGROUND Festival returns to exhibition centre the first weekend in December

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing Hannover: after last year's successful premiere, the Fairground Festival returns to Hannover exhibition centre with an international line-up for two whole days this year.

Friday kicks off with an outstanding programme on the main stage. As well as international star and headliner Paul Kalkbrenner, Friday evening's second headliner Ben Böhmer will give an exclusive performance. These two Berlin artists are currently the most popular live acts on the international circuit. The line-up also includes trending faves such as Stephan Bodzin, Jan Blomquist and Jonas Saalbach.

Friday's motto, "Live Performance Only", is a first on the German festival scene. "Fairground is the first electronic festival to present only live acts on the main stage, showcasing the performers' artistic expertise," says Helge Peterknecht, Managing Director of HUNF GmbH and event organiser.

Saturday offers a unique live experience with more than 30 international artists on three stages. This year, Belgian techno icon Charlotte de Witte returns as headliner. Adam Beyer, Lilly Palmer and many more will also hit the turntables.

"The Fairground Festival is a relaxed, vivacious and carefree event. It connects music and people, innovative technologies, art and culture for visitors from Germany and abroad," says organiser Helge Peterknecht.

Fairground Festival: Halls 2 and 3, Hannover Exhibition Centre, December 1 and 2.

Openings:

Friday (Dec 1): 6 pm – 4 am | Saturday (Dec 2): 5 pm – 6 am

Tickets:

Friday: 84 EUR (incl. fees)

Saturday: 74 EUR (incl. fees)

Combination (Friday & Saturday): 145 EUR (incl. fees)

For more information visit www.fairground-festival.de/tickets

