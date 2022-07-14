HeadFirst Group acquires Belgian HR-tech company ProUnity

Mutual reinforcement of tech and touch opens new perspectives

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Group acquires Belgian award-winning HR-tech company ProUnity. With this acquisition, the group takes an important step in its internationalisation and platform strategy. HeadFirst Group triples its existing business in Belgium, gaining a prominent position among the large service providers in the field of hiring talent.

Platform organisation

ProUnity operates in the Belgian market as Managed Service Provider (MSP) with its own marketplace and Vendor Management System (VMS). This unique combined offer helps organisations find and manage external staff via a single platform quickly and efficiently.

By adding ProUnity to HeadFirst Group, the Dutch group broadens its HR-tech portfolio, consisting of its hiring platform Select and collaborations with external VMS partners, increasing the flexibility in solutions for its clients. The main HeadFirst Group brands are MSP service provider Staffing Management Services, RPO and recruitment specialist Sterksen, and the intermediaries HeadFirst and Between. ProUnity will retain its name and management team.

Marion van Happen, CEO at HeadFirst Group : "ProUnity is an innovative tech company, a digital native platform organisation, with a sense of personal approach. This has earned them a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award two years in a row. HeadFirst Group was originally an HR service provider and is now making the switch to a platform organisation. The perfect balance between tech and touch is essential in our services and industry. ProUnity will accelerate this."

David Muyldermans, CEO at ProUnity, adds: "After our rapid growth, this new step with HeadFirst Group comes at the right time for our team, clients, and partners. ProUnity works for large and international companies, and their demand increases. Now we can offer them an even stronger answer. We make each other stronger and will continue to blossom, as people and as organisations, with respect for everyone's identity."

Internationalisation

ProUnity serves over forty clients, mostly large profit companies and Belgian organisations in the public domain. HeadFirst Group already has a Belgian office since 2016. With the addition of ProUnity, it triples its existing business in Belgium.

With this scale, HeadFirst Group can serve clients internationally even better, fitting its further-reaching strategy toward an international platform organisation. Daily 16,000 professionals work for more than 400 clients in Europe, with which HeadFirst Group realises an annual turnover of over 1.6 billion euros.

SOURCE HeadFirst Group