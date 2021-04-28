Heineken® to send 'Pit Wall Bars' to fans at home to enjoy F1® races

- Heineken®, global partner of F1®, has launched a competition for fans to win their very own Pit Wall Bar at home for the 2021 season

- Imitating the Red Bull Racing Honda pit wall, fans will get to watch F1® races like never before

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of F1® fans have never attended a race in person, so official partner Heineken® has created the Pit Wall Bar – the ultimate watch-from-home experience for fans to get set for Race Sundays.

Imitating the Red Bull Racing Honda pit wall, fans at home will be able to win the next best thing to being trackside at the Formula 1®. However, unlike the pit walls you see at the circuit on race day, this version comes complete with its own bar - with a Heineken® 0.0 blade, glassware and coasters built in.