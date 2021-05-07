Holland & Barrett further enhances its CBD portfolio with Elevar Leafs CBD oral strips

To diversify its CBD product range more, H&B Netherlands will be introducing Elevar Leafs CBD Oral Strips to its online store, followed by a rollout in their 200+ retailer store across the country. These scientifically developed CBD oral strips offer an easier, more discreet and accurate alternative format for CBD intake. Each strip offers a high load of 25mg CBD actives and are available in 3 tasty flavours of Fresh Mint, Berry Mint and Lavender.

"This partnership with H&B truly marks a milestone for us. Their strong presence and consumer loyalty in the market will assist Elevar in reaching CBD enthusiasts or even just those who have been CBD-curious but do not want to inhale smoke, or ingest anything (e.g. tinctures and edibles)." shares Felix Sundstöm, CEO of SpectrumLeaf Ltd, parent company of Elevar Hemp. "We are confident the user-friendliness and efficacy of our CBD oral strips will differentiate itself from current assortment of CBD products at H&B, ultimately adding value to their offerings."

Elevar Leafs CBD Oral Strips are developed using proprietary technologies in a cGMP and FDA-registered facility. The strips are dairy free and are no bigger than the size of a postage stamp. Each strip is individually packaged in a special UV foil sleeve to warrant potency isn't affected by moisture, UV or even with each other. Every consumer pack offers 5 strips, or a total of 125mg CBD.

ABOUT SPECTRUMLEAF

SpectrumLeaf is a company dedicated to selecting and sourcing premium CBD products according to customer's collective needs. Product brands include Cannadips – a pouch-in-mouth CBD product that is all natural, discreet and fast acting, made through a proprietary process that preserves the valuable terpene and flavonoid compounds. The most recent product release includes a CBD Oral Strips line under the brand Elevar Hemp.

Both brands are distributed in the Netherlands by MyCan (my-can.nl).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493504/SpectrumLeaf_Elevar_Leafs.jpg

Gerelateerde links

https://www.spectrumleaf.com



SOURCE SpectrumLeaf Ltd.