Huawei Enterprise Roadshow 2022 to showcase latest products and solutions for digital and sustainable transformation

Huawei Enterprise will demonstrate how it can support customers on their digital and green transition journeys, unlocking business potential and helping customers to achieve their goals.

Visit the Huawei Enterprise Roadshow 2022 at selected European cities

The Huawei Enterprise Roadshow will visit seven European countries during the following dates:

Belgium & Luxembourg : 21 – 25 March

France : 29 March – 5 May

Italy : 9 – 19 May

Germany : 31 May – 15 June

Portugal : 20 June – 8 July

Spain : 12 September – 21 October

Visitors to the Huawei roadshow will be able to experience first-hand Huawei products such as Campus Networks, WAN, Data Center, Cloud, and IP, which have been developed for a variety of industries, including Education, Healthcare, ISP and Retail.

Some notable products on display throughout the roadshow include:

Huawei's CloudCampus 3.0 incorporates innovative technologies and architectures, such as Wi-Fi 6, IoT, optical-electrical PoE, SDN, SD-WAN, and cloud management, enabling enterprises to build a high-quality campus network featuring fully-wireless, intelligent cloud technology. Huawei will be offering demos on how enterprises can accelerate the construction of energy-efficient and low-carbon buildings.





Huawei's CloudWAN 3.0, designed for building an agile, reliable, and intelligent WAN, simplifies network O&M and offers network management/control and analysis capability, greatly improving overall efficiency. Huawei experts will reveal how to tailor the technology to customers in different industries to help improve WAN reliability.





Huawei's Intelligent CloudFabric 3.0 DCN has improved hardware and software. Huawei's SDN controller and analyzer iMaster NCE software provide lifecycle intelligent automation solution from day 0 to day N.





Huawei's next-gen storage network NoF+ features zero-packet-loss Ethernet, high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and simplified maintenance. Huawei's team of experts will demonstrate how it can help customers to achieve mission-critical always-on services.





Huawei's innovative Retail IoT ESL (Electronic Shelf Label) is used to digitally display price and other key product information. Experts will be on-hand to showcase the solution in action deployed with SES-Imagotag and its benefits.





is used to digitally display price and other key product information. Experts will be on-hand to showcase the solution in action deployed with SES-Imagotag and its benefits. Huawei Energy Saving solution, which allows businesses to control the operating status of a building and manage energy smartly and efficiently. Real-life examples of the solution with Ubiant will be on display.

To know more information and registrations, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/uk/special_topic/event/2022q1/2022-WEU-Roadshow

Digital & Green – Transition To New Value Together

Huawei provides innovative Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and a full portfolio of products to help customers build robust ICT infrastructure and enable industrial digital transformation. Over the last few decades, Huawei has been focusing on reducing energy consumption and carbon emission through continuous product and solution innovation.

In the future, Huawei will continue its efforts in developing innovative solutions for industry scenarios, building simplified, eco-friendly, and intelligent ICT infrastructure, creating new value together with customers and partners.

About Huawei

Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. Founded in 1987, it is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company employs approximately 197,000 employees, operates in over 170 countries and regions, and serves over three billion people worldwide.

Huawei's mission is to build a fully connected, intelligent world by bringing digital to every individual, home, and organization.

