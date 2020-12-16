Next.e.GO Mobile SE gearing up for production in Germany early 2021; first international production LOI signed with state of Greece

- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the only independent European manufacturer of battery electric vehicles, gained production readiness in its primary factory in Germany.

- With a homologated BEV platform, the German OEM is aiming for start of production early 2021.

- Next.e.GO Mobile SE has successfully signed up to join the CO2 credit pool of a major OEM.

- First international cooperation LOI was signed with the Government of Greece aiming to establish second factory for series production.

- Development of two new product lines are in full swing.

- First management press conference is scheduled for January 2021, unveiling company's growth strategy and the new product line up.

AACHEN, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the only independent European manufacturer of battery electric vehicles, is set to start production in its primary factory in Germany by early 2021 and roll out its global expansion, enabled by its disruptive production technology.

The company had successfully completed the homologation of one of the most ecologically sustainable four-seater electric vehicles, the e.GO Life platform.