OASIS Group completes acquisition of DataSpace (UK) Limited

SWORDS, Ireland, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, the largest privately-owned Records and Information Management (RIM) provider in Europe today announced the acquisition of DataSpace (UK) Limited, based in the North West of England.

The acquisition supports the OASIS Group's long-term goal of continuously expanding its presence and knowledge in local markets across Europe.

"OASIS is pleased to have completed the acquisition of DataSpace. We are excited at the opportunities that lay ahead and the value that OASIS Group can deliver to DataSpace's clients through our presence and understanding of information management across Europe," said Espen Halvorsen, OASIS Group CEO.

"DataSpace and OASIS Group share a common set of goals, including the placement of quality and service excellence at the forefront of everything we do," said Frank Butcher, Operations and Quality Director at DataSpace. "I strongly believe the acquisition into the OASIS Group will enable us to offer our clients a complete package of digital transformation solutions to support our client's strategic plans well into the future."

Commenting on the acquisition DataSpace Founder and Managing Director Paul Trevor said: "After a journey spanning 22 years, building one of the UK's leading independent Document Management companies, I believe that OASIS have the right experience and tools to lead the committed and professional team in DataSpace. Clients and Team Members will jointly benefit from an enhanced national reach of service and financial strength to support ongoing and future initiatives."

This transaction marks the 52nd successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients.

Developing multi-award winning systems and solutions, such as Omnidox, OASIS are an end-to-end records and information management partner. Brands within the OASIS Group include OASIS, ArchiDoc and Niche Health. www.OASISGroup.com

