PriceHubble raises a USD 34 million Series B round to strengthen its leadership position in Europe and accelerate its international expansion

ZURICH, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceHubble AG, the fast-growing global PropTech founded in Switzerland in 2016, successfully completed its Series B round and raised USD 34 million in new funding. Digital+ Partners led the investment round with significant investments from Latitude Ventures, TX Ventures, and selected business angels, including Dr. Martin Enderle. The round was met with a strong demand from the existing investor base, among them Swiss Life and btov/Helvetia Venture Fund.

PriceHubble, the globally leading AI analytics and data company for the residential estate industry, successfully completed its Series B investment round, raising USD 34 million in new funding. Founded by Dr. Stefan Heitmann and Markus Stadler in Zurich in 2016, PriceHubble has experienced a fast and successful development and is now active in nine markets: Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Japan, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Its rapidly growing customer base in Europe and Asia consists of more than 800 companies and has tripled over the last twelve months. PriceHubble currently employs over 130 specialists.

"The entire PriceHubble-team is extremely proud to announce this successful Series B funding. It is a major milestone towards accomplishing our vision of becoming the undisputed leader in data-driven digital solutions for real estate and finance in Europe and Asia," states Julien Schillewaert, CEO of PriceHubble.

PriceHubble is working to radically improve the customer experience across the real estate and mortgage value chain by developing data-led and machine learning-based real estate products with a focus on valuations, predictive analytics and actionable insights, all embedded in a state-of-the-art visualisation. PriceHubble's products and tools provide a new level of market transparency and enable PriceHubble's B2B customer base to leverage the power of big data analytics for them and their end customers, ultimately achieving a higher level of transparency and smarter real estate decisions.

The financing round was strongly oversubscribed and was led by Digital+ Partners, the leading European Growth Equity Investor focussed on international B2B Software investments. Furthermore, Latitude Ventures, the Series B+ sister fund of LocalGlobe, the London based VC with a very successful multi-year growth track in supporting high growth start-ups, and TX Ventures from Zurich, TX Group AG's venture arm, joined the round among high ranking business angels, including Dr. Martin Enderle, Chairman of Delivery Hero and former CEO of Scout24 Group, and strong support from existing investors, such as Swiss Life and btov/Helvetia Venture Fund.

PriceHubble will use the funds from this investment for its growth and expansion strategy, as well as to further extensively innovate in data science resources. Dr. Stefan Heitmann, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PriceHubble AG, adds: "With this new capital, PriceHubble can further accelerate the global market expansion and continue expanding our technology leadership in data driven solutions for the real estate and finance markets. It is one of the largest B-rounds in the European PropTech scene and I would like to thank both our existing and new investors for their trust and strong commitment."

"By successfully operating in nine international markets, we believe that PriceHubble is very well positioned to become the international category leader in residential real estate analytics," states Patrick Beitel, Co-Founding Partner and Managing Director at Digital+ Partners. "In combining an excellent team, a mature technology-driven organisation and best-in-class UX, PriceHubble is ideally equipped to accelerate further growth opportunities, attract further top talent and scale-up the go-to-market organisation internationally."

About PriceHubble

PriceHubble is a Swiss B2B PropTech company that builds innovative digital solutions for the real estate industry based on property valuations and market insights. Leveraging big data, cutting-edge analytics and great visualisation, PriceHubble's products suite brings a new level of transparency in the market, enabling their customers to make real estate and investment decisions based on the most accurate data-driven insights (such as valuations, market analyses, value forecasts or building simulations) and enhance the dialogue with end consumer. PriceHubble's digital solutions are designed to help all players across the entire real estate value chain (banks, asset managers, developers, property managers and real estate agents). PriceHubble is already active in 9 countries (Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Japan, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Slovakia) and employs more than 130 people worldwide.

