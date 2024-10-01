Resilience Expands Operations to Bring Cyber Resilience to France and Benelux

Industry expert Marijke van Berkom joins cyber insurance provider to support partners in region

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, the leading cyber risk solutions company, has expanded its European insurance operations to France and Benelux, hiring cyber insurance expert Marijke van Berkom as Head of France & Benelux to lead its efforts to support clients and brokers in the region.

Building on successful expansion in the UK, Southern Europe, Ireland, and the Nordics, Resilience will bring its unique approach to cyber risk management and loss prevention to these core European markets. Under the company's existing relationships with HDI Speciality Global and RSA UK & Europe, Resilience will offer up to €10M of cyber limit available per risk on a primary or excess basis in these markets.

"No other cyber insurance provider in the European market is as effective at preventing client losses and ensuring that our clients are improving their resilience to cyber-attacks and IT outages, a fact our results support," said Resilience CEO and Founder Vishal "V8" Hariprasad. "Resilience has pioneered a new way of approaching cyber risk. It translates companies' security and IT risks into financial terms so they can be addressed as business risks to be accepted, mitigated, or transferred via cyber insurance. This approach is very relevant in Europe as cyber-attacks continue escalating and business leaders seek a more effective way to address potential risks from attacks and outages."

Resilience has tapped Marijke van Berkom to lead the company's regional expansion efforts. Van Berkom is an experienced insurance professional with over a decade of expertise in the French and Dutch markets. Most recently, she spent three years as a professional indemnity (PI) and Cyber Underwriter at Chubb, based in Lyon, where she specialised in underwriting for the technology sector. Prior to her role at Chubb, van Berkom held key underwriting positions at AXA XL and ACE European Group, focusing on Casualty and Professional Indemnity with a specific emphasis on the Benelux region.

"We are privileged to be able to serve our partners with direct in-market support under Marijke's leadership in France and Benelux," said Mario Vitale, president at Resilience. "With Marijke's experience and knowledge, we are confident that she has the trust of partners as together we help tackle the biggest challenges in measuring, mitigating, and managing cyber risk in mid-size and large organisations."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519810/Resilience_Logo.jpg