Sana Kliniken AG Selects RLDatix Optima to Transform Workforce Management

The partnership will advance Sana's ongoing initiative for comprehensive digital transformation and support for its entire workforce.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Kliniken AG, a leading integrated healthcare provider in Germany with over 40 hospitals, 50 medical care centers and 38,000 employees, is partnering with RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, to implement RLDatix's cloud-based workforce management solutions across the enterprise. This partnership marks a milestone in the journey to improve personnel management, employee satisfaction and ultimately patient care.

Sana is set to deploy Optima, RLDatix's workforce management suite, which provides employees with an easy-to-use automatic rostering system, end-to-end absence management and advanced employee self-service functionality. These features will empower Sana employees to self-manage their schedules, seamlessly make ad-hoc redeployments and allow for short-term adjustments to the roster – significantly saving time and boosting employee satisfaction.

"This is an exciting step in our journey toward digital transformation," said Stefanie Kemp, Board Member and Chief Transformation Officer at Sana. "Our employees will be able to design greater flexibility and participation into their schedules. Additionally, equipping leaders and staff with modern tools like Optima will enhance Sana's appeal – for patients and employees."

Integrating RLDatix's workforce management solutions on the cloud will also enable Sana hospitals to integrate relevant data across the enterprise, empowering leaders to make informed decisions that will help transform the culture around risk management and safety.

"We have an incredible opportunity to tap into the power of connected healthcare operations in Germany alongside Sana," said Jeff Surges, RLDatix CEO. "We look forward to supporting Sana in making better-informed decisions, better managing risk, and optimizing patient care."

"Sana is a highly diverse group with numerous collective agreements and working time regulations, which will all be seamlessly integrated into a centralized system with Optima," said Matthias Scholtz, General Manager of RLDatix Germany. "This integration will enable Sana to quickly implement new group-wide or local standards and best practices, streamline scheduling processes, reduce planning efforts and optimize resource allocation."

Through its partnership with RLDatix, Sana is setting new standards in the German healthcare industry, underlining its claim to play a pioneering role in the sector.

The announcement follows RLDatix's acquisition of Breitenbach, a Germany-based integrated solutions provider specializing in workforce management.

