SecPod Announces Partnership with Portland Europe to Promote and Distribute SanerNow for MSSPs in the Benelux Region

Global Vulnerability and Patch Management marketplace leader to provide world-class cybersecurity services to Portland Europe to distribute it to MSSPs of the Benelux region

BENGALURU, India, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies, a global leader in the vulnerability and patch management marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with Portland Europe, a renowned distributor of advanced cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration aims to promote and distribute SecPod's flagship product SanerNow, specifically tailored for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) operating in the Benelux region.

SecPod Partners with Portland Europe to expand its presence in Benelux cybersecurity market

SanerNow, industry-leading advanced vulnerability management platform offers MSSPs a powerful suite of tools for vulnerability detection, vulnerability assessment, patch management, and compliance management. By integrating SanerNow into existing security offerings, MSSPs can enhance their cybersecurity capabilities and provide their clients with robust protection against emerging threats.

Under this partnership, Portland Europe will leverage its extensive network and deep knowledge of the Benelux market to promote and distribute SanerNow to MSSPs across the region.

"At SecPod, we are committed to looking at the bigger picture and designing solutions for organizations that can synergize and help with their IT security goals. With more and more MSSPs looking to unify and streamline their security stacks, partnering with Portland was a no-brainer. Instead of a siloed vulnerability assessment and remediation approach, its integration and automation, keeping NIST framework at the core, is the next step in managing IT assets and combating cyberattacks," said Chandrashekhar Basavanna, Founder and CEO of SecPod. "It makes sense for a unified approach to vulnerability management, further aligning the goals of the IT and Security Teams," he added.

"We partnered with SecPod because of their advanced vulnerability scanning solutions and expertise. By joining forces, we can provide our customers with even greater insight into the security health of their environments and respond to vulnerabilities faster and more effectively. This partnership enables us to collectively create a new standard for innovation, reliability and effectiveness in the world of cybersecurity," said George Van Brugge, Owner and Founder of Portland Europe.

About SecPod:

SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in the year 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line vulnerability and patch management solutions that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs and the like.

For more information visit https://www.secpod.com/.

About Portland Europe:

Taking care of your Managed Services and Reseller Business, that's what we've been doing for 25 years. Portland helps MSPs and VARs run their businesses efficiently, productively and profitably. We are a flat organization with clear lines, responsibilities and expectations. We excel in personal attention. Our mission is to be the team behind the successful IT service provider, which offers SMEs in the Benelux a cyber-secure workplace and makes them happy with smart and user-friendly software services.

For more information, visit https://www.portland.eu/.

For any information, contact:

[email protected]

M: +1 (209) 813-4103 (US)

SecPod Technologies, Inc.

303 Twin Dolphin Drive, 6th Floor, Redwood City

California, 94065

United States of America

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157500/SecPod_Portland.jpg

SOURCE SecPod Technologies