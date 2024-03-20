I Love Fruits and Vegetables from Europe wishes you all Happy Spring time and a very Happy Easter!

EBOLI, Italy, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's springtime, and here at I love Fruits and Veg from Europe we are full of joy. The fruits and vegetables are so fresh, light and vivacious-- they will fill you with joy too.

Asparagus, radicchio and baby squid salad 3_Member_EU_Footer_Logo

Let's take a peek at Europe's garden: everything is so light, bright, and juicy, as reinvigorating as sunshine itself. We have glossy leaves of spinach and chard, crisp green beans, tender grassy asparagus, the sweetest peas--they are all starting to appear now. The fruits of the orchard are small but ripening, especially the cherries, and in the not too distant future, the sweet apricots. Berries are fresh and aromatic--anyone for a springtime trifle or fresh fruit tart?

And that elegant vegetable, the artichoke! Have you ever wondered how to prepare it? How do you get past the thorny leaves to eat the tender heart? We are here to tell you: just visit our website www.ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.com for seasonal recipes.

Get inspired by springtime freshness: make a simple omelette of spinach and goats cheese; sprinkle springtime herbs over a leafy salad, mix chopped chives with butter and let it melt into a sizzling steak. And risotto or a frittata is delightful with spring vegetables: add a handful of each new young green vegetable, to make it "alla primavera" as they say in Italy, like springtime itself.

Pasta with almost any of the new season's vegetables is delectable, changing as the garden does. And fresh herbs: young parsley, baby basil, little shoots of thyme, green garlic, tendrils of pea shoots...sugar-snap peas make a wonderful salad with goats cheese and fresh tarragon, and the new season's young rocket can be whizzed into a nippy pesto.

Don't forget radishes! Serve with a little fresh butter to dab onto each radish before going in for the crunch. Roast springtime's baby carrots in olive oil and sprinkle with dill, or make a delicious sandwich with olive oil-sauteed chard leaves, fresh mozzarella, and a handful of black olives.

There is no end to the joy of cooking with, and eating, spring's gorgeous new vegetables and fruit; it feels like a miracle!

And if you need ideas: just visit us at www.ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.co.uk

Happy Easter! Enjoy. It's from Europe!

