nShift helps Hunkemöller increase in-store returns by 15%

Lingerie specialist sees significant improvements in customer experience, warehouse visibility and sustainability.

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunkemöller , Europe's fastest-growing lingerie specialist, has seen a spike in sales after working with nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software, to digitize returns.

By using nShift Returns, Hunkemöller has been able to offer its customers seamless reverse ecommerce experience. Since its recent go live, Hunkemöller has experienced a change in customer behaviour shifting online to warehouse returns towards in-stores with an increase of 15%. This has not only created the chance to strengthen customer relationships but also created new remarketing and repurchase opportunities.

Already operational in 19 countries with state-of-the-art webshops and over 900 stores acting as digital hubs, Hunkemöller has deployed nShift Returns in six markets across Benelux, Germany and the Nordics. However, the project has been such a success that the company plans to roll it out to the rest of Europe and other global markets.

"Returns are an integral part of ecommerce today but consistently high return rates are not healthy - they're bad for the business, customer and the environment", said Pieter Schalk, Sales Director at nShift. "What Hunkemöller has been able to do so effectively is focus on improving the returns experience, which not only helps control the return rate, but also provides customers a better experience based on convenience, choice and communications. The combination of which keeps them coming back for more."

Prior to using nShift, Hunkemöller was using a traditional hardcopy return label in the box method for customers to return online purchases. However, this meant the company didn't know early in advance how many returns came back every day or and what was driving those returns. By digitizing the entire process, Hunkemöller is now growing customer loyalty through this frictionless solution.

"We've made returns part of a seamless omnichannel customer experience with increased returns control and insights" said Robin Visser, Omni Channel Business Development Manager, Hunkemöller. "What was a historical pain point for the company and our customers has been changed into something that adds real value. And because we've added more intelligence to the process, we're getting much more in the way of consumer touchpoints helping us to constantly improve the service and experience we offer."

The change in returns process has also led to improvements in the warehouse. The Hunkemöller team now has clear visibility on the status of all orders as well as what is coming and leaving days ahead and with a real-time dashboard where all returns are being shared, the Hunkemöller team can plan for the capacity they need.

It is also helping the company achieve its sustainability objectives too. By digitizing the process, the Hunkemöller returns process has gone from paper to paperless, almost overnight.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

About Hunkemöller

Hunkemoller is Europe's fastest-growing lingerie brand in 19 countries with state-of-the-art webshops and over 900 stores acting as digital hubs. Our customers (Sheroes) are attracted by distinct product and brand handwriting, continual new collections and sub-brands appealing to a range of Sheroes across ages, cultures, body shapes, tastes and budgets, all delivered via an inspiring and rewarding shopping experience - whatever the channel. Our mission is to always be a much-loved, social and inclusive brand and we do this by offering a combination of market-leading, design-led products, an inspiring Omni-Channel customer experience, passionate staff delivering World-Class service, smart use of data and technology, in touch marketing and social media to build lifetime loyalty.

