New hub in Krakow marks ActiveCampaign's strategic move to strengthen global operations and technical expertise

KRAKOW, Poland, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation, announced the future opening of its newest hub in Krakow, Poland. This strategic expansion underscores ActiveCampaign's commitment to strengthening its global presence and enhancing its services to better serve customers worldwide. The physical hub is set to open later this year, and the company is interviewing and hiring employees today.

ActiveCampaign Expands Global Footprint with New Hub in Krakow, Poland

The Krakow hub represents a significant investment in the region, reflecting ActiveCampaign's dedication to providing localized support and resources for its growing customer base. The company plans to focus on hiring engineers and product professionals to bolster its technical capabilities, innovation, and product development efforts.

"We are looking forward to establishing our presence in Krakow and welcome talented individuals to join our team as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ActiveCampaign. "Expanding our operations to Krakow enables us to tap into a rich pool of technical expertise and further elevate our platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally."

ActiveCampaign's expansion into Krakow comes at a time of rapid growth for the company, driven by increasing demand for its intelligent marketing automation solutions. By establishing a presence in Poland, ActiveCampaign aims to better serve its European customers and strengthen its position as a leader in the industry.

The company is actively recruiting top talent in Krakow, focusing on hiring engineers and product professionals passionate about driving innovation and delivering value to customers. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the ActiveCampaign careers page for more information on available opportunities.

"We are excited to join the vibrant tech community in Poland and contribute to the region's thriving ecosystem," said Tony Newcome, Chief Technology Officer of ActiveCampaign. "With our new hub, we look forward to building a diverse team of talented individuals who share our vision of helping small teams power big businesses with intelligent marketing automation."

ActiveCampaign's expansion into Krakow emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and the customer experience. Krakow will be the company's 7th global hub, joining Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ireland, and two in the United States.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign helps small teams power big businesses with the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation. Customers from over 170 countries depend on ActiveCampaign's mix of pre-built automations and integrations (including Facebook, Google, WordPress, Salesforce, Shopify, and Square) to power personalized marketing, transactional emails, and one-to-one CRM interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

ActiveCampaign holds the highest customer satisfaction rating among Marketing Automation, E-Commerce Personalization, Landing Page Builders, and CRM solutions on G2.com and is one of only a handful of software solutions with over 10,000 positive reviews. ActiveCampaign has also been named the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Learn more and start your free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345797/Poland_Hub_Announcement.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653927/ActiveCampaign_Logo.jpg