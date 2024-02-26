ActiveCampaign Expands Global Footprint with New Hub in Krakow, Poland

News provided by

ActiveCampaign, LLC

26 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

New hub in Krakow marks ActiveCampaign's strategic move to strengthen global operations and technical expertise

KRAKOW, Poland, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation, announced the future opening of its newest hub in Krakow, Poland. This strategic expansion underscores ActiveCampaign's commitment to strengthening its global presence and enhancing its services to better serve customers worldwide. The physical hub is set to open later this year, and the company is interviewing and hiring employees today.

Continue Reading
ActiveCampaign Expands Global Footprint with New Hub in Krakow, Poland
ActiveCampaign Expands Global Footprint with New Hub in Krakow, Poland

The Krakow hub represents a significant investment in the region, reflecting ActiveCampaign's dedication to providing localized support and resources for its growing customer base. The company plans to focus on hiring engineers and product professionals to bolster its technical capabilities, innovation, and product development efforts.

"We are looking forward to establishing our presence in Krakow and welcome talented individuals to join our team as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ActiveCampaign. "Expanding our operations to Krakow enables us to tap into a rich pool of technical expertise and further elevate our platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally."

ActiveCampaign's expansion into Krakow comes at a time of rapid growth for the company, driven by increasing demand for its intelligent marketing automation solutions. By establishing a presence in Poland, ActiveCampaign aims to better serve its European customers and strengthen its position as a leader in the industry.

The company is actively recruiting top talent in Krakow, focusing on hiring engineers and product professionals passionate about driving innovation and delivering value to customers. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the ActiveCampaign careers page for more information on available opportunities.

"We are excited to join the vibrant tech community in Poland and contribute to the region's thriving ecosystem," said Tony Newcome, Chief Technology Officer of ActiveCampaign. "With our new hub, we look forward to building a diverse team of talented individuals who share our vision of helping small teams power big businesses with intelligent marketing automation."

ActiveCampaign's expansion into Krakow emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and the customer experience. Krakow will be the company's 7th global hub, joining Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ireland, and two in the United States.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign helps small teams power big businesses with the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation. Customers from over 170 countries depend on ActiveCampaign's mix of pre-built automations and integrations (including Facebook, Google, WordPress, Salesforce, Shopify, and Square) to power personalized marketing, transactional emails, and one-to-one CRM interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

ActiveCampaign holds the highest customer satisfaction rating among Marketing Automation, E-Commerce Personalization, Landing Page Builders, and CRM solutions on G2.com and is one of only a handful of software solutions with over 10,000 positive reviews. ActiveCampaign has also been named the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Learn more and start your free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

SOURCE ActiveCampaign, LLC

Also from this source

ActiveCampaign HQ to Launch at International Franchise Association Annual Convention

ActiveCampaign HQ to Launch at International Franchise Association Annual Convention

ActiveCampaign, the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation, is launching ActiveCampaign HQ tomorrow at the International Franchise...
Report Reveals Consumers Are Ready To Spend More In 2024, With The Right Incentives

Report Reveals Consumers Are Ready To Spend More In 2024, With The Right Incentives

ActiveCampaign, the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation, released its latest consumer research report, 'Coupons, Discounts &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.