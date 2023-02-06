WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cooperation aims at protecting schools and hospitals from power supply interruptions caused by ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Both organizations are looking for partners to contribute to the 100RESforSchools and 50RESforHospitals programs, in which 150 institutions are to be equipped with solar and storage solutions.

Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric will donate photovoltaic installations for Ukrainian schools and hospitals

Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric, photovoltaic components distributor, will jointly develop solar and storage installations for schools and hospitals in Ukraine. In the first phase of cooperation, the Foundation, together with Menlo Electric, will equip up to 10 Ukrainian hospitals and schools with solar plants with a total capacity of 300 kW. The projects are intended to ensure electricity supply to critical needs of schools and surgery and intensive care units of hospitals through the hybrid solar power and energy storage systems.

The Foundation's first project was completed in November 2022 at the Irpin Academic Lyceum `Mriya`. For the second site, carried out jointly with Menlo Electric, the Foundation selected Irpin Lyceum No.1 specializing in arts. The school was damaged during the occupation of Irpin city in the spring of 2022, when it became a shelter for pupils, parents, and teachers during the severe shelling of the city. The installation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

"Our CSR Energy to Power Your Future charity program with the mission to install free of charge PV installations for institutions that take care of children had 7 installations completed until now. Our cooperation with Energy Act for Ukraine increases that number to 17. We will be donating and delivering 300 kW of photovoltaic components for schools and pediatric hospitals in Ukraine," - says Bartosz Majewski, CEO at Menlo Electric.

"Our projects 100RESforSchools and 50RESforHospitals aim not only to provide the opportunity for facilities of social and critical infrastructure to function despite power interruptions but also create a basis for the sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine."– says Yuliiana Onishchuk, Founder of Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation.

For the following projects, Menlo Electric and Energy Act for Ukraine are continuously looking for partners and donors. All parties interested in helping Ukrainian children facilities are welcome to help via https://www.energyactua.com/donate.

