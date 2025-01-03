Hinen to Showcase Advanced Energy Storage Solutions at Solar Energy Expo 2025

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 14-16, 2025. Solar Energy Expo 2025 will be held at PTAK International Exhibition Centre in Warsaw. This premier event, organized by PTAK Warsaw Expo, is a hub for renewable energy innovation in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the latest in solar technology. At that time, Hinen Poland will jointly participate in the expo with Alians OZE, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in Poland. Leveraging Hinen's technological advantages and Alians' professional services, they will offer comprehensive, reliable, and efficient energy storage solutions to customers at booth E3.11.

Hinen to showcase Hinen A Series RESS on Solar Energy Expo 2025

Overview of Poland's Renewable Energy Market

The Polish government is actively promoting an energy transition, prioritizing renewable energy as a key area of national development. In recent years, with the launch of the sixth phase of the "My Electricity" (Mój Prąd) rebate program, subsidies totaling 400 million PLN have been provided for household photovoltaic (PV), battery storage, and hot water storage systems. According to new policies, installations after July 31, 2024, must include a storage system or hot water storage system to qualify for funding. This demonstrates the Polish government's commitment to promoting the use of clean energy and supporting it with substantial incentives.

Supporting Energy Transition: Hinen A Series AC5S

As the country strides towards a sustainable future, Hinen is proud to introduce the Hinen A Series AC5S, a 5kW AC-coupled single-phase all-in-one residential energy storage system combines a solar inverter, battery inverter, energy storage battery, on/off-grid automatic switching unit, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and an advanced management system, offering users a safe and worry-free energy solution. Designed specifically for upgrading existing PV systems, this product is compatible with inverters from any brand and features the following characteristics:

Efficient Energy Storage : Real-time management of energy flow; excess energy generated during peak sunlight hours is stored in batteries and used during high-demand periods, optimizing energy utilization efficiency.

: Real-time management of energy flow; excess energy generated during peak sunlight hours is stored in batteries and used during high-demand periods, optimizing energy utilization efficiency. Grid Forming Functionality : Ensures the entire solar system, including PV inverters, continues to operate normally even during grid outages, ensuring power supply stability.

: Ensures the entire solar system, including PV inverters, continues to operate normally even during grid outages, ensuring power supply stability. Ultra-fast Switching : In the event of a power outage, it can switch to off-grid mode within 10 milliseconds, ensuring continuous power supply to residential or commercial loads.

: In the event of a power outage, it can switch to off-grid mode within 10 milliseconds, ensuring continuous power supply to residential or commercial loads. Dual CT Design : Real-time monitoring of PV inverter output power for precise anti-backflow control, enhancing system safety and efficiency.

: Real-time monitoring of PV inverter output power for precise anti-backflow control, enhancing system safety and efficiency. Smart Monitoring : A dedicated APP allows users to monitor system operation status in real-time, access data, and manage remotely, making operations convenient.

: A dedicated APP allows users to monitor system operation status in real-time, access data, and manage remotely, making operations convenient. Easy Installation : Simple installation, flexible expansion, and wiring that does not interfere with existing PV lines, reducing initial investment costs and suitable for various retrofit needs.

: Simple installation, flexible expansion, and wiring that does not interfere with existing PV lines, reducing initial investment costs and suitable for various retrofit needs. Wide Compatibility : Equipped with lithium iron phosphate cells, supports single or multi-cluster parallel expansion, up to six inverters connected in parallel, with a total output power of up to 30kW, suitable for home storage and small-scale industrial and commercial renovation projects.

: Equipped with lithium iron phosphate cells, supports single or multi-cluster parallel expansion, up to six inverters connected in parallel, with a total output power of up to 30kW, suitable for home storage and small-scale industrial and commercial renovation projects. Modular Flexibility : Each cluster can connect 1-3 battery modules, with up to six clusters in parallel.

: Each cluster can connect 1-3 battery modules, with up to six clusters in parallel. Extreme Temperature Adaptability : Operating temperature range from -20°C to 60°C, ensuring reliability in extreme weather conditions.

: Operating temperature range from -20°C to 60°C, ensuring reliability in extreme weather conditions. Top-tier Safety: Five-layer protection mechanisms, including comprehensive temperature detection, BMS intelligent control, built-in DC circuit breaker, internal aerosol fire extinguisher, and decompression valve.

Building a Greener Future Together

Hinen invites all professionals who care about the development of clean energy to visit booth E3.11. We look forward to discussing how to build a more sustainable future together. We aim to collaborate with you to drive the green energy revolution in Poland and beyond.

About Hinen

Hinen Group, listed since 2004 with stock code 300787, is recognized for its robust product capacity and technological prowess. Its subsidiary, Hinen New Energy, is devoted to crafting residential energy storage systems, boasting integrated inverter and battery R&D. With a dedication to promoting energy independence globally, Hinen has expanded its reach with branches worldwide, offering localized, expert services.

