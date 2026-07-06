Hipercosmo (RMM group) left without Inglot supply after 15 years distributing the brand in Spain, Portugal and Andorra

BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polish cosmetics brand Inglot has stopped supplying the Spanish, Portuguese and Andorran markets. For the past fifteen years, distribution in these markets was handled by Hipercosmo S.L., part of the Retail Marketing Management (RMM) group, which acted as the brand's main partner and distributor across the region.

During this period, Hipercosmo built Inglot's presence in these three markets from the ground up: it developed relationships with the country's leading perfumery and retail chains, opened points of sale, established the brand with end consumers, and ran high-profile local campaigns, including a collaboration with the leading Spanish television presenter Cristina Pedroche. In its strongest year, sales of the brand in these markets exceeded 10 million euros.

With supply now halted, Inglot's points of sale and customers in Spain, Portugal and Andorra are left without product. The cosmetics sector is highly competitive, with shelf space and consumer demand contested continuously. When a brand is absent from the market, competing products tend to occupy that space, and consumers move to the alternatives available to them. Holding a market position therefore depends on continuous presence, and regaining a market after an interruption is generally more difficult and more costly than retaining it.

For any brand, the end of distribution in a market is not only the loss of current sales. It also means the loss of visibility, of the retail relationships built over years, and of the commercial position that made it possible to compete. The work of fifteen years, and the market access it created, has now ended.

The interruption comes as Inglot undergoes a change in ownership. The company, present in around 90 markets worldwide, signed an agreement on 19 June 2026 with the private equity firm Avallon, which is set to acquire majority and control of the group, while the founding family remains in the shareholding and management. The transaction has been signed but not yet closed, pending regulatory approvals expected after the summer.

Inglot operates internationally and positions itself through the breadth of its market network. The end of distribution in three European markets, built and held for fifteen years, is visible to partners and operators in the group's other markets.

Hipercosmo remains available to its retail partners and customers in Spain, Portugal and Andorra in order to manage the consequences of this situation in an orderly way.

About RMM / Hipercosmo

Hipercosmo S.L. is part of the Retail Marketing Management (RMM) group, dedicated to the distribution of cosmetics products in the Spanish, Portuguese and Andorran markets.